Here's what it's like inside Disneyland's mysterious $40,000-per-person secret club

Club 33 is a private club tucked away inside Disneyland’s New Orleans Square where memberships cost around $40,000 a year. The exclusive club is the only place inside the park where guests can get an alcoholic beverage. It went through a major renovation in 2014, after which it banned taking video. The footage of Club 33 before the renovation and stills of the club afterwards come courtesy of Inside the Magic.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

