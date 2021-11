I explored an exclusive deck on a luxury cruise ship, where guests have their own butler and a private bar that’s off-limits to other passengers

In October, I spent five nights on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.

Cunard, the popular British cruise line owned by Carnival , returned to sailing in October with a five-night Western Europe voyage to Amsterdam. I was one of 1,248 vaccinated passengers on the voyage, which took place on board the Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.

As someone who had never been on a cruise before, I couldn’t wait to see what the ship had in store. Especially since Cunard is known for luxury, having previously won the Best Luxury Cruise Line award at the British Travel Awards 2019.