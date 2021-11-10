I explored an exclusive deck on a luxury cruise ship, where guests have their own butler and a private bar that’s off-limits to other passengers

- I recently embarked on a five-night cruise on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth ship.
- While I had a standard stateroom, I met two guests who stayed in the luxury Queens Grill suite.
- Queens Grill guests have their own butler and a private restaurant and bar area.
As someone who had never been on a cruise before, I couldn’t wait to see what the ship had in store. Especially since Cunard is known for luxury, having previously won the Best Luxury Cruise Line award at the British Travel Awards 2019.
My stateroom cost £628, or around $US856 ($AU1,158), for five nights and had a king-sized bed, a TV, a closet, tea and coffee making facilities, and a small bathroom that had a shower and a toilet.
Later, I learned that you need a key card to access deck 12, which has a private bar, restaurant, and lounge area exclusive to guests staying in the Queens Grill suites.
The Queens Grill suites are considered some of the most luxurious suites Cunard has to offer. Guests are provided with their own personal butler, pre-dinner canapés, and a complimentary bar, among many more freebies, according to its website.
I later met Wendy Townshend, a fellow guest who was staying in a Queens Grill suite with her husband, Peter. She kindly offered to show me her suite, which was on deck 7, as well as all the exclusive perks she had access to on deck 12.
If I had ordered a drink, however, it would have been a different story, as guests are required to show their key card when purchasing items.
Wendy said it’s unlikely that Queens Grill guests would want to alternate between the two, because the food in the exclusive restaurant is “exceptional.”
The Britannia usually offered a choice of four appetizers, six entrees, two salads, two soups, and six desserts on its dinner menu. The options changed every evening during my voyage.
The Queens Grill menu, meanwhile, had both a dinner menu and an A La Carte menu to choose from. The items on the October 18 menu included lobster, roast duck, and beef wellington.
The hallway looked pretty similar to the one where my room was located. However, Wendy said you can tell that they are Queens Grill suites by the long gap between one door and the next.
There are four types of Queens Grill suites: Q1 (a grand suite), Q2 (a master suite), Q3, and Q4 (both penthouse suites). The difference between these suites is mostly due to size, with Q1 and Q2 suites being slightly larger and with dining areas, Cunard’s press team informed me via email.
Peter and Wendy’s Q4 suite had a living room, a minibar, a bedroom, a dressing table, two TVs, a private balcony, and a bathroom that had both a shower and a bathtub.
I initially declined Wendy’s offer to pour me a gin, but then she said: “Why not, darling? It’s all free.”
It was hard to argue with that.
After spending just five minutes with Wendy and Peter, I couldn’t see how anybody could make that assumption. They were both down-to-earth, and treated me like an old friend despite only meeting me a half-hour before.
He was dressed smartly in a tuxedo suit and wore a face mask (which was only removed for the photo).
The personalized stationery is a perk that I would have enjoyed, but it wasn’t offered to guests who had inside staterooms on my voyage.
The lion rampant was chosen “because of its association with the Royal Standards of English and Scottish Monarchs,” Cunard historian and the cruise line’s former PR manager, Michael Gallagher, previously told Insider.
Gallagher said the lion rampant was also considered to be the king of beasts, “which fitted with Cunard’s Atlantic supremacy.”
Wendy and Peter’s shower had a screen and marble tiling, whereas my own shower had little space and a rather flimsy shower curtain.
While I thoroughly enjoyed my windowless stateroom, I can see why some guests would splash out a little extra for the Queens Grill suite. It seemed to represent the traditionalism, luxury, and formality that Cunard is known for.