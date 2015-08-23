It's been 61 years since the US military's most versatile plane had its first flight

The endlessly flexible Lockheed C-130 Hercules is an absolutely astounding aircraft that can adapt to any challenge thrown its way.

Designed against the backdrop of the Korean War, the C-130 flew its first flight 61 years ago today on August 23, 1954.

Despite its age, the plane’s airframe continues to be adapted and upgraded for novel uses across the full spectrum of the US military.

From humanitarian rescue to paratrooper airdrops to gunship-type functions, the C-130 airframe is a marvel of ingenuity and versatility.

Even at 61-years-old, the aircraft continues to function as a key tool in the military’s arsenal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.