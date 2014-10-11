HOUSE OF THE DAY: Banking Heiress Bunny Mellon's New York Townhouse Is In Contract For $US41 Million

Bunny Mellon's TownhouseVia Sotheby’s HomesThe entrance to Rachel ‘Bunny’ Mellon’s former townhouse.

A gorgeous townhouse in the middle of New York’s Upper East Side has just gone into contract for $US41 million,according to the Observer.

Tony and Claire White, the sellers of the townhouse, wanted $US46 million for the property, but the asking price eventually fell to $US41 million.

Built in 1965, the 11,100-square-foot, 14-room townhouse was designed by Rachel ‘Bunny’ Mellon, the heiress to the Listerine fortune who was married to the banking legend Paul Mellon.

She was a close friend of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and a notable horticulturist who redesigned the White House Rose Garden — needless to say, she had impeccable taste.

Her gorgeous UES townhouse with its own private garden, listed with Sotheby’s International Realty, is a testament to that.

Welcome to 125 East 70th Street, Bunny Mellon's former home on the Upper East Side.

Let's step inside the home. The townhouse has 11,100 square feet and a total of 14 rooms.

It was designed in a French neoclassical style, and is basically decorated like a palace.

Every room has an incredible view of the serene garden space.

Some walls are painted a beautiful calming yellow.

While other rooms are painted in vibrant blues.

There are also gorgeous French doors that open to the garden space.

This terrace could easily host any extravagant party.

The townhouse has a total of eight bedrooms.

That are all incredibly well decorated.

The kitchen has pristine white countertops and plenty of natural light.

Paul Mellon was the heir to one of America's great banking fortunes and filled his library with his extensive art collection.

The library also looks out to the garden, which creates a very calming space.

And finally, the gorgeous private garden itself.

It even features a lily pad speckled pond -- quite a find in NYC.

Can't get enough of Benny Mellon's Townhouse?

