HOUSE OF THE DAY: Banking Heiress Bunny Mellon's New York Townhouse Is In Contract For $US41 Million

Via Sotheby’s Homes The entrance to Rachel ‘Bunny’ Mellon’s former townhouse.

A gorgeous townhouse in the middle of New York’s Upper East Side has just gone into contract for $US41 million,according to the Observer.

Tony and Claire White, the sellers of the townhouse, wanted $US46 million for the property, but the asking price eventually fell to $US41 million.

Built in 1965, the 11,100-square-foot, 14-room townhouse was designed by Rachel ‘Bunny’ Mellon, the heiress to the Listerine fortune who was married to the banking legend Paul Mellon.

She was a close friend of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and a notable horticulturist who redesigned the White House Rose Garden — needless to say, she had impeccable taste.

Her gorgeous UES townhouse with its own private garden, listed with Sotheby’s International Realty, is a testament to that.

