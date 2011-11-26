REVEALED: What It's Like Working Inside The World's Biggest Hedge Fund

Bridgewater Associates is a top-performing hedge fund and the world’s biggest macro fund.



Like many firms, its investment strategies are jealously guarded secrets. But Bridgewater is shrouded in added mystery—the company is run strictly according to founder Ray Dalio’s infamous Principles on a (relatively) remote Westport, CT campus.

This has led to accusations of cultishness. New York Magazine called it a “$94 billion human behavioural experiment that doubles as a Connecticut-based hedge fund.”

So what’s it really like to work there? Good luck getting any employees on the record. That’s why we’ve scoured this Bridgewater job listing at One Day, One Job; the comments are a treasure trove, three years’ worth of frank discussion about life inside “the world’s richest and strangest hedge fund.”

