Bombardier's new $9.9 million private jet that has its own private office and near-cross-country range just entered service – see inside the Learjet 75 Liberty

Bombardier Bombardier’s new Learjet is priced at $US9.9 million to compete with Cessna and Embraer.

Bombardier’s newest private jet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, was just delivered to its first customer.

The new flagship of the Learjet program offers better performance than its predecessors with a modern and spacious cabin.

Bombardier developed the aircraft with a lower price point of $US9.9 million to directly compete against Cessna and Embraer.

Bombardier’s newest private jet is now in service.

The first Learjet 75 Liberty was just delivered to its first customer earlier this month, the latest achievement of Bombardier’s powerhouse private jet division. After 15 months in development, the delivery marks the second Bombardier aircraft to enter service this year, alongside the long-range Global 5500.

Alex Lyon & Son, an American auctioneering firm, is the launch operator of the Liberty, now the flagship of the Learjet family.

A staple of American aviation, the Learjet product line dates back to 1963 when the first-ever Learjet took flight. Bombardier acquired the Learjet Corporation in 1990 and continued the development of the aircraft with new models, making it one of the oldest aircraft families still flying anywhere in the world.

Its latest offspring offers a more “accessible” alternative to the existing Learjet 75 model with a price point under $US10 million, positioning the aircraft to compete against popular light jets from Cessna and Embraer, among others, according to FlightGlobal.

A leaner design with more optional amenities helps bring down the cost while a new 6-seat configuration featuring a private office-like space gives it a near-cross-country range of 2,080 nautical miles.

Take a look inside the new Learjet 75 Liberty.

Bombardier launched the Liberty project in 2019 with the focus not on making a larger Learjet but right-sizing an existing one, the Learjet 75.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Source: Bombardier

First announced by Bombardier in 2012, the Learjet 75 offered a modern update to an iconic product line with increases in range and performance compared to its predecessors.

InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com A Bombardier Learjet 75.

Source: Bombardier

More powerful Honeywell TFE731 engines provided greater thrust and redesigned winglets improved fuel efficiency by four per cent. But the jet was more expensive than its light jet competitors from Cessna and Embraer by around $US3 million.

Leon Neal/Getty Images A Bombardier Learjet 75.

Source: Bombardier and FlightGlobal

So Bombardier went back to the drawing board and produced the Liberty, a $US9.9 million plane that could better compete with other light jets on price while outperforming them.

Bombardier A Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Boasting a range of 2,080 nautical miles, the Liberty can tackle city pairs like New York-Las Vegas, Boston-Albuquerque, and Los Angeles-Orlando, if the conditions are right.

Bombardier A Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Source: Bombardier

It beats the Cessna Citation CJ3+, with a range of 2,040 nautical miles…

Mike Fuchslocher / Shutterstock.com A Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft.

Source: Textron Aviation

And the Embraer Phenom 300E, which has a range of 2,010 nautical miles.

Embraer An Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft.

Source: Embraer

It doesn’t top the Cessna Citation CJ4, however, which has a range of 2,165 nautical miles.

Textron Aviation A Cessna Citation CJ4 aircraft.

Source: Textron Aviation

Setting the Liberty apart from its competitors, however, is a more stringent safety rating from the Federal Aviation Administration, known as a Part 25 certification.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Though identical from the outside, the differences between the Learjet 75 and 75 Liberty are primarily seen in the interior cabin and performance capabilities.

Bombardier A Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

The ideal configuration for the jet is six seats with an all-club seat layout, though that can be brought up to eight based on customer preference.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

What makes the six-seat layout ideal is the executive suite, almost like a private office in the sky.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

The first two seats of the aircraft are replaced with a large retractable table that’s stored in the sidewall.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Leaving this space open instead of installing another seat gives nearly 3 feet of legroom and Bombardier has even installed an ottoman for additional comfort.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

The executive suite seats face away from the rest of the aircraft, offering a modicum of privacy.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

The club suite then houses the remaining four seats, arranged in pairs that face each other.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Each seat in this area has 24 inches of legroom, though that’s likely reduced if the adjacent seat is occupied.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

They also feature recline and swivel capabilities.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

And both seat pairs have their own table that’s stored in the sidewall.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Also tucked into the sidewall are storage compartments, where the in-seat power can also be found.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

There’s no divider between the executive suite and the club suite but a pocket door does separate the entire cabin from the cockpit and galley, aimed at increasing cabin quietness.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

An eight-seat configuration would see the addition of two seats in the front of the plane, eliminating the executive suite and reducing range by 40 nautical miles.

David Becker/Reuters A cabin mock-up of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Source: FlightGlobal

The cockpit features one of Bombardier’s most advanced flight decks, known as the Vision Flight Deck featuring a Garmin G5000 avionics suite.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

High definition displays comprise the primary flight displays with navigational charts available at the click of a mouse and synthetic vision helping guide pilots through the clouds.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

Large W-shaped control yokes give the classic aeroplane feel for pilots flying the plane.

David Becker/Reuters A mock-up of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

And the flight management computers are even touchscreen.

Bombardier A rendering of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

It’s not a standup aircraft, with the cabin measuring only four feet and 11 inches tall.

David Becker/Reuters A mock-up of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

And that’s compounded by a width of five feet and one inch.

David Becker/Reuters A mock-up of the Bombardier Learjet 75 Liberty.

The product line has come a long way from the Learjet 23, which first flew in 1963.

FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty A Learjet 23 aircraft.

Source: Bombardier

An iconic aircraft for American aviation, the jet could be found in the fleets of celebrities like James Brown and Frank Sinatra.

Julian Wasser/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty A Learjet 23 aircraft belonging to James Brown.

Even after a half-century of flight, the overall design of the fuselage remains the same from the Learjet 23 to the Liberty.

George W. Hales/Peter King/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty A Learjet 25 aircraft.

Bombardier acquired the Learjet Corporation in 1990, promptly developing the Learjet 60…

InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com A Bombardier Learjet 60 aircraft.

Source: Bombardier

Followed by the Learjet 45…

InsectWorld/Shutterstock.com A Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft.

Source: Bombardier

And Learjet 40.

Andrey Zhorov/Shutterstock.com A Bombardier Learjet 40 aircraft.

Source: Bombardier

A larger and longer-ranged model, the Learjet 85, was also planned but abandoned by the manufacturer.

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters A mock-up of the Bombardier Learjet 85.

Source: Bombardier

Coming off of the Learjet 85’s failure, the success of the Liberty will likely determine the future of the program as Learjets are waning in popularity.

David Becker/Reuters Bombardier private jet aircraft.

