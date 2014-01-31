We Tried The Red-Hot Coffee Place That Just Raised $US25 Million From Tech Investors

High-end coffee retailer Blue Bottle Coffeemade headlines earlier this weekwhen it was reported the company had received $US25 million from several big-name tech investors and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

The company, which operates 11 locations in New York City and California’s Bay Area, has become hugely popular with hipsters and techies from coast to coast. Vintage brewing machines and artisanal coffee are some of its major selling points, and lines are known to get long.

We paid a visit to the spacious Blue Bottle cafe in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to see what the hype is all about.

