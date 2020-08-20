A 353-foot hybrid gigayacht wrapped in glass looks like a floating palace of light — and it will only cost you a quarter of a billion dollars. Take a look inside.

Benetti ‘Luminosity’ is currently on the market for over a quarter of a billion dollars.

“Luminosity,” a 353-foot hybrid gigayacht, just hit the market for €225 million ($US268 million).

The vessel, built by Italian shipyard Benetti, boasts cutting edge, green technology that allows it to run nearly silently with reduced emissions.

The ship also has stunning exterior design elements, including over 8,600 square feet of window walls.

It can accommodate 27 guests, 37 crew members, a helicopter, two cars, a sailboat, and motorbikes.

Italian shipyard Benetti just completed building one of the world’s largest hybrid yachts – and the gigayacht can be yours for just a quarter of a billion dollars.

“Luminosity” is a 353-foot vessel that runs on a hybrid propulsion system and diesel-electric engines along with specially developed batteries for a silent, smooth ride. The ship also features eye-catching design elements on a surface level, like over 8,600 square feet of window walls and guest suite bathrooms that look more like pieces of modern art.

The yacht can accommodate up to 27 guests across 12 suites, along with 37 crew members across 22 cabins. And that’s not to mention two cars, including a Phantom Rolls Royce, a 24-foot sailboat, and two motorbikes.

The original owner decided to sell just weeks before delivery, and the floating palace is currently on the market with an asking price of €225 million ($US268 million).

Here’s a look inside.

“Luminosity” is a brand new, luxurious hybrid vessel. Benetti, the shipyard that built it, bills it as a gigayacht — yes, a gigayacht — which is a vessel larger than a superyacht or a megayacht.

The ship is 353 feet long.

Benetti, founded in 1873, is one of the oldest Italian shipyards and focuses on luxurious custom builds.

“Luminosity,” according to Robb Report, was a custom build that took at least five years to complete.

The original owner decided to sell just weeks before delivery.

The completely finished vessel is selling for €225 million ($US268 million), a Benetti spokesperson told Business Insider.

Its price point of a quarter of a billion dollars reflects both the luxury and the technology the yacht was designed with— the shipyard touts it as one of the largest hybrid ships in the world.

The ship is powered by a hybrid propulsion system and diesel-electric engines, along with specially developed batteries for a smooth, quiet ride.

The yacht’s exteriors, which are wrapped in over 8,600 square feet of glass, were designed by Zaniz Jakubowski, Andrew Langton, and Giorgio M. Cassetta.

Between its six decks of windows and hybrid technology, the ship bucks conventional yacht design.

The interiors were designed solely by Zaniz Jakubowski, a prolific designer who Robb Report noted has remained anonymous for 20 years due largely to non-disclosure agreements.

The ship’s design details include a projection screen that can show any scenery. Below, it shows a forest.

A swirling staircase moves through the illusion.

Other artistic elements throughout the ship include intricate design patterns and light fixtures in key areas like the bar …

… and dining room.

The ship can accommodate up to 27 guests across 12 suites.

The suites feel more like luxe hotel rooms than ship cabins.

They include include modern bathrooms …

… with plenty of light.

“Luminosity” can also accommodate 37 crew members across 22 cabins.

The yacht has multiple spacious decks.

One deck boasts a helipad.

That same deck is also set up to fit two cars, including a Rolls Royce Phantom, along with a 24-foot sailboat and two motor bikes.

All of the other decks are designed for a mix of entertaining and relaxing, instead of toy stashing.

“Luminosity” also has lavish amenities like a gym with window walls.

… and an on-board spa.

