A surreal bookstore in China looks like it's straight out of a 'Harry Potter' movie

Melissa Wiley
Shao Feng; © Warner Bros.Dujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore in China is being compared to iconic fictional worlds like Harry Potter.

A dreamlike bookstore that just opened in Sichuan, China, is being compared to scenes from iconic fictional worlds.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

The two-story space designed by Shanghai-based studio X+Living is lined with row after row of glowing shelves that appear to extend indefinitely thanks to mirrored ceilings and a shiny black tiled floor.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

Commenting on an Instagram post by studio founder Li Xiang, several people likened the space to something out of the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: xlivingart

One user called the space “a combination of the Great Hall and Room of Hidden Things” from Hogwarts.

© Warner Bros.Harry Potter and friends sit in Hogwarts’ Great Hall in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009).

Another called it one of graphic artist M.C. Escher’s dreamscapes “come to life.” M.C. Escher is most famous for sketching “impossible constructions” like never-ending staircases, according to the M.C. Escher Foundation.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: xlivingart,M.C. Escher Foundation

Xiang herself calls the bookstore “magical.”

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: xlivingart

The feeling of magic, she wrote on Instagram, is created in part from the structure of the shelves. While the store houses a staggering 80,000 books …

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: xlivingart

… there appear to be many more.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

To extend the height of the shelves, X+Living placed film resembling shelves filled with books in the highest parts of the store, Xiang told Insider.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

“The books on the top of the bookshelf are actually decoration,” Xiang explained on Instagram, “but all the books within the reach of readers are readable.”

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

The bookstore is one of more than a dozen surreal spaces that X+Living has designed for Chinese bookseller Zhongshuge. Most are inspired by local landscapes and also feature mirrored ceilings, Xiang told Insider.

Courtesy Shao FengExterior view of Dujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore.

Source: X+Living

Called Dujiangyan Zhongshuge, this outpost is located in the city of Dujiangyan.

Google MapsAn arrow shows the locations of Dujiangyan City in Sichuan, China.

Source: X+Living

For the design, Xiang drew inspiration from the city’s 2,000-year-old, UNESCO World Heritage river irrigation system and the surrounding mountains.

beibaoke/ShutterstockView of a Dujiangyan Irrigation System dam.

Source: X+Living

Xiang wanted visitors to feel the same sense of awe in the library that they do in nature, using reflections and optical tricks to make visitors feel “the big size difference” between themselves and the space.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

In a nod to Dujiangyan’s river dams, X-Living incorporated arched walnut bookcases …

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

… and placed oval-shaped book tables placed on a black tiled floor to emulate boats moored on the water.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

The mirrored ceiling creates an “open and high feeling,” and travelling underneath the large arches feels like “stepping into a rolling mountain,” X-Living writes on its website.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

At the same time, the arches section off the space, creating intimate reading and study alcoves.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: X+Living

While the pandemic has kept more people at home across the globe, Xiang believes that in-person experiences like visiting a bookstore will always be in demand, she recently told Fast Company.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior.

Source: Fast Company

“I see from people’s reaction during the quarantine that real experience … is an eternal pursuit of human beings,” she said.

Courtesy Shao FengDujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore interior (looking up at the ceiling).

Source: Fast Company

