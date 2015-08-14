A look inside Mondo, a bank that's just an app

Mondo The Mondo team.

Several startups are hard at work right now trying to build new, truly digital banks from the ground up.

They include Atom Bank, which has a banking licence, Starling Bank, and Mondo, both of which are applying for banking licences.

All of them want to launch banks with no branches, only apps and website.

One of them, Mondo, gave Business Insider a look inside its “smart” app that customers can control their current account from.

Mondo is currently in a testing phase and will be releasing around 500 pre-paid debit cards that can be controlled from the app in September. It hopes to get its full banking licence at the start of next year and launch a current account shortly after.

Founder Tom Blomfield says Mondo’s “entire experience is designed around your smartphone.” Check out what it can do.

Here's the Mondo dashboard where you can see all your transactions, how much you've spent that day, and how much you've got left in your account, which is linked to the app. Mondo The dashboard also gives you a graph, pictured at the top of the screen, that lets you see what your spending is doing to your bank balance over the month. Mondo For every transaction Mondo automatically pulls data on things like location, type of shop, pictures and logos. It also automatically gives relevant tags -- in this case #food. Mondo When you spend money the app will also notify you so you can keep track of your spending and make sure it was actually you that spent the money. Mondo The app uses all the data it collects to give you clever visualisations of what you spent where. It uses geolocation on the phone to track this. Mondo The app also uses data to spot anomalies -- say if a bill is way higher than it should be that month. Mondo You can also compare your spending to previous weeks and months to make sure you're not overspending. Mondo If you do overspend and run out of money for the month, Mondo will send you a message asking if you want to take out an overdraft. That's how the startup plans to make its money. Mondo These are just some of the features we've seen. The startup wants to make the app way smarter than anything around at the moment and there'll likely be lots of other cool features when it launches fully. Mondo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.