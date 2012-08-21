Take A Look Inside This Stunning New Student Lounge At Bangkok University

bangkok university lounge

Photo: Wison Tungthunya

The students at Bangkok University have a new lounge designed by Supermachine, and it’s absolutely stunning.”There have been a lot of discussions about today’s education whether it happen in classrooms, libraries, homes, cafes etc. when knowledge has been way easier to access in the era of internet and social networks,” write the folks at Supermachine on their blog. “Schools and universities are adapting their environment to the new epoch.”

Supermachine calls the lounge a “youngsters’ ecology.” Here, they will be able to study, and have space to take a break in the social areas.

Should every college have a student sanctuary as fancy at this one?

We’re sure students are going to love all the amenities, but of course, it’s always going to come down to willingness to invest.

There's a super-long pool table and a giant dartboard.

It's quite pink on the inside as well.

This is a music rehearsal room.

A closer look at the inside.

The giant bear shell is a panda in this picture, but they're planning on letting the students change how it's decorated every semester.

Another look at the giant panda.

The floors are connected by a network of holes — this one, for instance, is a periscope goggle so you can see what's going on up above.

Up here, a viewing window lets you see down below.

It can be adapted for small or large group get-togethers

It's made up of thousands of ribs.

The various rooms are meant for individual reading, small group tutoring, or large group discussion.

One more look at the cave.

