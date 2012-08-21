Take A Look Inside This Stunning New Student Lounge At Bangkok University

Photo: Wison Tungthunya

The students at Bangkok University have a new lounge designed by Supermachine, and it’s absolutely stunning.”There have been a lot of discussions about today’s education whether it happen in classrooms, libraries, homes, cafes etc. when knowledge has been way easier to access in the era of internet and social networks,” write the folks at Supermachine on their blog. “Schools and universities are adapting their environment to the new epoch.”



Supermachine calls the lounge a “youngsters’ ecology.” Here, they will be able to study, and have space to take a break in the social areas.

Should every college have a student sanctuary as fancy at this one?

We’re sure students are going to love all the amenities, but of course, it’s always going to come down to willingness to invest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.