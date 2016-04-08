Arianna Huffington has listed her gorgeous home on Airbnb -- take a look inside

Brian Ach/Getty Images Huffington’s bedroom could be yours for a night.

Arianna Huffington is a media magnate and self-described “sleep evangelist.” In fact, she’s so enthusiastic about the power of a good night’s sleep that she wants to give one lucky individual the chance to experience Huffington’s own “Sleep Paradise” in Manhattan for one night only.

Huffington — who recently released “The Sleep Revolution”, a new book on the importance of proper rest — has listed her bedroom on Airbnb. Not just anyone can spend a night between the editor-in-chief’s sheets, though: she’s hosting a contest through the home-sharing site to ascertain who deserves it most.

To enter the contest, interested individuals will need to sign up for Airbnb and submit a 50-550 character statement answering the question: “What would you do with your day if you got more sleep at night?” Huffington and a panel of judges will select a winner based on the answer that shows a “passion for a life that is enhanced through deeper, more restful sleep.”

Perks of the cost-free stay in the Huffington home during one night in June include a pre-slumber Greek dinner with special guests, a “sleep consultation” with Huffington herself, a hot bath in her sunken tub, and of course your (solo) stay in the bedroom. In the morning, you’ll be served a “special breakfast designed to jumpstart your day,” and you have the option to appear on the HuffPost Rise morning show to talk about your experience. Bonus: you’ll get hair and makeup done.

So where does Huffington rest her head? Check out the book-filled, warm-toned apartment, below.

'Sleep your way to the top,' reads the pillow adorning Huffington's bed. The tongue-in-cheek phrase has resonance: Huffington, who has made sleep and wellness a priority in recent years, is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post. Airbnb A quilted headboard and decadent pillows make her bed appear soft and luxurious. Huffington is also big on 'nap rooms' at work: employees at the Huffington Post's office are encouraged to make use of the quiet space. Airbnb There's art on the walls and golden light flowing from lamps; it certainly doesn't have the sterile ambience of a hotel room. Airbnb The bedroom is also plenty spacious, which would be a nice change of pace for many New Yorkers. Airbnb Huffington keeps a strictly screen-free bedroom. An analogue alarm clock is the only technology allowed in; those who win the contest are asked to abide by these 'house rules.' Airbnb Stacks of books showcase eclectic taste. 'If you want to read in bed, make it a real book or an e-reader that does not emit blue light. And make sure it is not work-related,' read the house rules on the Airbnb listing. Airbnb A bundle of lavender and an ornate golden Buddha statue decorate this dresser. Scent is important for sleep, and Huffington recommends chamomile or lavender tea before bed. Airbnb The apartment's living room is a warm, gold-toned space with plush pink accents. Airbnb There's no word on who the 'special guests' at dinner will be, but it will be hosted in the SoHo apartment. Airbnb The decor is cosy and global, with Asian and French influences like this painted folding screen and the tufted ottoman. Airbnb Window drapes are pulled back to allow in natural light. Airbnb The bookshelf is a centrepiece of the apartment, stacked with tomes. Huffington has published 14 books. Airbnb A closeup of the bookshelf. Airbnb Plush velvet pillows and pink-hued artworks keep things cosy in this corner of the open-plan living room. Airbnb The central space is interspersed with columns -- perhaps a reference to Huffington's Greek heritage. 'It's not a Greek Temple, but it's as close as I could come: my own private temple to sleep in the middle of the city that claims it never sleeps,' Huffington says in the Airbnb listing for her home. Airbnb The dining table is lit by a hanging crystal chandelier. Airbnb The whole scene is very warm and inviting. Airbnb Here's another comfy-looking sofa. Airbnb The hallway space is decorated with family photos, many showing Huffington and her two daughters. Airbnb

