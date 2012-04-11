A Photo Tour Inside Apple's Headquarters

Photo: Flickr/Ferran Rodenas
Ever wonder what it’s like inside Apple’s office?Good luck getting the company to open up its doors to photographers.
Luckily, a lot of people have taken photos inside Apple’s HQ and posted them on the web.
We’ve gathered a lot of the photos from a collection posted at the Apple Gazette.
The funny thing about Apple’s HQ? It’s pretty dated looking. For a company obsessed with sleek design, it’s main campus looks dated.
No wonder it’s building a brand new headquarters.
To help deal with some of that light, it looks like Apple has a special shade that covers some of the windows.
And here's a really secretive spot at Apple -- design guru Jony Ive's lab. Too bad he cleared out all the prototype gadgets before cameras showed up.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.