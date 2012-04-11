A Photo Tour Inside Apple's Headquarters

Photo: Flickr/Ferran Rodenas

Ever wonder what it’s like inside Apple’s office?Good luck getting the company to open up its doors to photographers.



Luckily, a lot of people have taken photos inside Apple’s HQ and posted them on the web.

We’ve gathered a lot of the photos from a collection posted at the Apple Gazette.

The funny thing about Apple’s HQ? It’s pretty dated looking. For a company obsessed with sleek design, it’s main campus looks dated.

No wonder it’s building a brand new headquarters.

