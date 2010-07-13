Inside Apple's Amazing Store In China

Photo: Reuters

Apple opened it second retail store in China’s wealthiest city, Shanghai, this Saturday.As is tradition for Apple opening a new store, hundreds of people lined up to be the first to plow through the doors.



This is just the start of Apple’s big China push. The Wall Street Journal reports Apple plans on opening 25 stores in China by year end.

Apple should be encouraged by the response this store received.

The Journal says one person flew almost 1,000 miles to be among the first people to enter the store. He stood in line for five days and was holding a homemade poster for Steve Jobs.

He wasn’t alone in line. The night before the store opened, 150 people were waiting outside.

