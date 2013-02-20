Here's What The Inside Of An Oscar Envelope Looks Like

The 85th Academy Awards will have plenty of stars, performances from Adele and Barbara Streisand, and 24 little golden envelopes delivering the night’s Oscar trophies Sunday night.The two dozen envelopes are made just for Hollywood’s biggest evening; however, they’re only used for a few minutes time on stage.

If you tune in Sunday night, all you’ll see from television is the outside of a golden envelope and maybe a slight peek at the letter inside.

But, what are the stars looking at during the big reveal?

It’s not just the winner’s name inside.

The envelope and inside presenter card were simply cream up until three years ago when the Academy hired Marc Friedland, CEO of Couture Communications, to liven up the stationery.

Since then, the award has had a home inside a golden envelope. 

Here's how we'll see the envelope Oscar night.

And here are what this year's 24 award envelopes will look like from celebrity presenters' points-of-view:

The old Oscar envelopes were a bland off-white as seen in this image from the 74th Academy Awards in 2002.

Marc Friedland has been designing the Oscar stationery for the past three years to give the envelopes a more glamorous look to match that of the stars.

Since 2011, they've been packaged in a golden envelope.

Here's a closer look at the envelope. There are little Oscar trophies lining the inside!

And, the card tucked inside doesn't just say the winner's name. It gives the presenter their entire script.

Here are both together as they'll be seen on stage:

Hear more about the envelopes from the designer himself:

You've seen inside the envelope ...

