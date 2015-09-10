Here's what it's like to attend a big Apple event in person

Apple’s media events are a grand affair.

Major news outlets from around the world travel to California at the company’s invite for a one-day unveiling of its latest products.

On Wednesday, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 6s, a new Apple TV, and more. It rented out the 7,000-seat Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco for what’s expected to be its biggest event yet.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a member of the press at one of these spectacles, take a look.

Apple events usually start at 10 a.m. California time, so you get to the venue early in the morning. Business Insider And you get in line. Business Insider There's a lot of waiting. Business Insider Sometimes you see weird things while you wait. Tweet Embed: https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/641625713158676480 There are grim reapers are looming over people waiting in line for the Apple event pic.twitter.com/aNzw9IxYy1 You get your fancy Apple badge. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7ahjVMtd46/embed/ Width: 658px Apple lets you inside the venue about an hour before the keynote starts. Business Insider Breakfast snacks and fresh coffee are served to get you energised for the main event. Business Insider Nothing like some Apple-approved artisanal pop tarts. Reporters mingle while they wait for the doors to the stage to open. Tweet Embed: https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/641642652065136640 Spot the selfie stick pic.twitter.com/pCSN0s9RpY And then they all try to squeeze to the front of the 'line' so as to get the best seat possible. Business Insider Apple executives get hyped on Twitter for what's about to be announced. And tease upcoming products... A few minutes before the keynote starts, Apple opens the doors to the stage and you're ushered in. And you let the suspense sink in.

