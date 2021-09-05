A glamping company with a growing number of locations is bringing RVing to a literal standstill. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Autocamp operates in the increasingly popular “glamping” market with accommodations that range from small cabins to seasonal luxury tents to the main attraction, Airstream trailers (that don’t move, of course). The view from my entry door. Brittany Chang

All options are often almost completely booked up, but “Airstream is what the brand is about,” Jason Brannan, the general manager at AutoCamp, told Insider. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

“I wouldn’t really say that one books faster than the other,” Brannan said. “To be honest with you, they’re just all full.” The kitchen, living room, and bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

As of now, Autocamp only has two locations in California – Yosemite National Park and the Russian River – and one on Cape Cod, Massachusetts … Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… but the company has plans to open additional locations in the Catskills, New York and Zion and Joshua Tree National Park. A wagon with my overnight bags. Brittany Chang

The Yosemite location ranges from $US175 ($AU235) to $US475 ($AU637) per night depending on the season and day of the week. The bedroom looking out into the kitchen. Brittany Chang Source: Autocamp

And this year, the company has been “super, super busy, way far ahead of [its] expectations” as people continue to crave outdoor vacations, Brannan said. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Now let’s take a look inside an Airstream suite (specifically suite 49) at Autocamp’s Yosemite location to see what the hype is all about. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Suite 49 is perched atop a small incline among other Airstream suites. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The space also has a patio with an outdoor dining set and umbrella for the intense summer Yosemite heat … Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… two outdoor lounge chairs, and a grill-lined fire pit for meals and more importantly, s’mores. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The company used to turn old trailers into suites. But now, it relies on custom trailers from Airstream, an Autocamp investor, Tim McKeough reported for the New York Times. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang Source: The New York Times

Now let’s head inside the 31-foot (9.45m) long trailer. The entryway inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The entry door opens up into the “living room.” The kitchen, living room, and bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The window-lined bathroom is on the right of the living space, while the kitchen and bedroom are towards the left. The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The bathroom looks like any typical bathroom in a small luxury apartment. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

It has all the classic furnishings, like a vanity, toilet, walk-in shower with glass panels … The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… and necessities like hand and body towels, toilet paper, tissues, and soap. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

All of the bathroom products – specifically the lotion, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, and body soap – are supplied by Ursa Major inside amber bottles. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The bathroom’s whites, matte blacks, subtle tiling, and uniform bath products make a simple bathroom feel more modern and clean than the typical travel trailer. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Now to the living room, which is just past the sliding door. The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Here, you’ll find the couch, blankets, air conditioning unit, and some small pieces of decor. The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The comfy couch also doubles as a full bed for any additional family members or friends that can’t fit in the bedroom (more on this in a moment). The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

By nature of the trailer setup, the living room leads directly into the small kitchen. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

A countertop with knick knacks like matches and water bottles, a sink with a foldout dish drying rack, and hand soap are all located on one side of the kitchen … The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… while a large cabinet – filled with the microwave, mini refrigerator, dishware, and glassware – is just across the way. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

This storage space also holds the hangers, a safe, and bathrobes. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The trailer comes fully stocked with everything you need to prepare a meal, minus the food. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

This includes utensils, a cutting board, knives, a can opener, and a cast iron skillet. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

There’s no stovetop inside the Airstream, so you’ll either have to microwave your meal … The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… or cook it outside on the fire pit using the complimentary matches and logs you can purchase at the property’s general store. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The trailer also comes with a water kettle, French press, and coffee beans for some home brewed coffee. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The joint kitchen and living room space is lined with large windows that bring in the natural sunlight and views of the surrounding trees and Airstreams. The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Now, moving on to the bedroom, which is just past the kitchen. The bedroom looking out into the kitchen. Brittany Chang

The curtain-lined slumber space comes with a TV, nightstands with charging ports, and a queen bed. The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The bedroom might be simple, but it supplies all the basic bedroom necessities. The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Overall, the attention to decorating detail is apparent throughout the trailer … The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… from the simple and clean color scheme … The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… to the midcentury modern hairpin legs on the bathroom sink … The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… to the small knick knacks that remind you that you’re glamping in style. The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

This makes the inside of the trailer-turned-hotel room feel more Instagram friendly, contemporary, and bright, maybe more so than your typical hotel room. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

All with the added luxury of being close to Yosemite National Park. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang