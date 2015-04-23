One of the funniest sketches on 'Inside Amy Schumer' took 3 years to finally get on TV

Comedy Central Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Patricia Arquette, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus on ‘Inside Amy Schumer.’

Tuesday night marked the season three premiere of “Inside Amy Schumer.” In an episode in which every sketch was spot-on and hilarious, arguably the funniest and most notable bit of the night was “Last F—-able Day,” also the episode’s title.

In the sketch, Schumer runs into Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, and Patricia Arquette, who are celebrating Louis-Dreyfus’s last day that she is considered attractive in the eyes of the media.

It was a long, rocky road for this sketch to get to the air. At a recent panel at the Tribeca Film Festival, Schumer and the show’s director, writers, and producers described how the sketch came to be.

“We’ve been trying to make [this scene] for three years and lots of actresses said ‘no,'” Schumer told the crowd.

The idea originally began to float around the writer’s room during season one.

“I think this came about from a conversation we were having in the [writer’s] room at some point about actresses like ageing out of Hollywood and how that happens and just like women who are seen as the ultimate hottest,” writer/executive producer Jessi Klein said.

Once somebody coined the term “last f—able day,” the next step was finding actresses who would be willing to star in it.

“It became a journey to find the angels who ended up doing it,” Klein added.

Getty Images ‘It’s season three, we’re gonna do whatever the f**k we want!’

A lot of actresses, whose names were not revealed, said no to doing the sketch. But the quest to find types like Diane Keaton and Mia Farrow carried on.

“We didn’t know why those two women wouldn’t want to work together,” Schumer quipped.

That joke got one of the biggest laughs of the night.

Finally, Schumer got her “dream cast” of Tina Fey, Patricia Arquette, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus all to agree to appear in the sketch. Schumer says she felt the actresses all received the sketch’s message loud and clear.

Comedy Central Julia Louis-Dreyfus is given a Viking Funeral.

“They were kind of outraged by the same stuff that we thought was unfair also,” Schumer said.

The actresses also had the chance to improvise and contribute. For instance, Fey came up with that memorable euphemism “white spiders.” Arquette, meanwhile, is very into crafting and volunteered to make a birdhouse out of diaphragms.

Comedy Central Tina Fey improvised a lot of her lines in the sketch.

“It’s season three, we’re gonna do whatever the f— we want!” Schumer exclaimed.

Watch the funny sketch below:



Inside Amy Schumer

Get More: Comedy Central,Funny Videos,Funny TV Shows

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.