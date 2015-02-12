Inside America's most famous house

AP 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

The most public of private residences is a fortified command center for nearly 17,000 employees and is the home of the most powerful person in the world.

The 223-year-old White House boasts 6 levels, 132 rooms,35 bathrooms, 412 doors, 28 fireplaces, and requires 570 gallons of paint to cover its outside surface.

Here is an infographic of the White House republished with permission from Around the World: An Atlas for Today.

Here is a closeup of the West Wing:

Here is a closeup of the Residence Villa:

The following text is reprinted from the infographic:

A. The President’s Room

In the past, the room was used as a workplace for secretaries or the President himself. Today the room is used as a dining room.

B. The Oval Office

Probably the most famous room of the White House. The Oval Office, which is located in the West Wing, is the main workplace of the President. The windows are made of bullet-proof glass. Each President may redecorate the room as he wishes.

C. The Cabinet Room

The US President meets with his ministers in this room. The sessions are rarely held in the White House. The President sits always at the middle of the table, the Vice President sits in the Oval Office directly opposite him.

D. Blue Room

The Blue Room — blue upholstery, blue curtains, and blue carpets. This oval-shaped room has stayed the same colour since 1837. Traditionally, the President greets state visitors and congress representatives here.

E. East Room

The large banqueting hall in the White House is reserved for large events, such as gala evening, state receptions, balls and, since the Kennedy administration, also to a greater extent for concerts.

F. Office of the First Lady

This office in the East Wing is usually occupied by the wife of the President. Until now there has been only one exception: Hillary Clinton chose to occupy an office in teh West Wing, the power center of the White House.

