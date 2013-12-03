The Pacific Northwest Is The Hottest Labour Market In The United States -- Here Are The Jobs You Can Find There

Toby Dayton is the CEO of

LinkUp, an online job search engine that only indexes listings posted directly on company websites.

LinkUp data are being used by major investment banks on Wall Street to forecast job growth. The rationale is that a rise in job openings should naturally presage a rise in hiring.

In a recent blog post, Dayton posted the map at right, which shows growth in job openings by state over the first nine months of 2013.

The first thing that jumps out from the map is that the Pacific Northwest region is looking pretty hot compared to the rest of the country.

We reached out to Dayton to find out what’s going on up there in the top left of America.

According to LinkUp data, the hottest industry in the region is Agriculture, Forestry, & Fishing. In September, there were 12,452 total job listings — up 11,759% from 105 listings in January. In Science, Pharmaceutical & Biotech, there were 5338 listings in September — up 706% from 662 listings in January.

Across all industries, there were 85,965 total job listings in September, up 134% from 36,689 listings in January.

The chart below shows what percentage of total growth in job listings was driven by each industry.

Openings for jobs in the Agriculture, Forestry, & Fishing industry accounted for 25.1% of total growth, while job openings in the Technology industry accounted for 20.1% of growth.

The table below breaks down all of the numbers by state and industry.

