Look Inside Amazon's Giant Warehouses Ahead Of The Christmas Rush

Joshua Barrie
15Ralph D. Freso/ReutersYour Christmas present might be here.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, tens of thousands of Amazon workers are getting to work packaging millions of products bought from the giant online retailer.

Sales show no signs of slowing down after last week’s Black Friday when the company sold more than 5.5 million goods. 2014 could even top last year’s Christmas sales, which reached a record £13 billion.

To handle all of this, Amazon has more than 80 massive distribution centres, which put together, comprise more square footage than 700 Madison Square Gardens and could hold more water than 10,000 Olympic swimming pools. The following pictures show what it’s like inside five of Amazon’s factories, located in the US, the UK, Germany, and Poland. The figures are compiled from statista.com, DMR, and Michael Hyatt.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

These boxes help contribute to Amazon's global net revenue, which is more than £47 billion.

But it wouldn't make anything without its employees, which number well over 100,000.

They help package everything up. Amazon's outbound shipping costs are just over £2 billion.

Contributing to a brand value of around £28 billion.

Every month, more than 160 million people visit Amazon's websites.

Which helps grow its year-over-year revenue by 22%.

In the US, Amazon.com's online user reach is 72%.

Helping its huge web services operation.

When its sites go down, bad things happen.

When Amazon.com failed for 49 minutes in 2013, Amazon lost nearly £3.6 million.

Some of its customers would have been upset.

Particularly its 20 million Amazon Prime users.

The Prime service, which costs extra, means items stored in one of its 89 warehouses arrive quicker -- sometimes on the same day.

In the future, some products might even be delivered by drone.

A lot of those items would have been sold on Amazon Marketplace. One billion last year, for example.

While on Cyber Monday in 2013, Amazon sold 426 items a second.

As well as its huge number of employees, Amazon also has thousands of robots helping out.

By the end of this year, it expects to have well over 10,000.

Of course, Amazon started with one man in a Washington garage.

Jeff Bezos set up Amazon as an online bookstore in 1994.

He now heads up a company that has unique users 5x more valuable than eBay's.

Amazon hasn't lost it's booky roots, though.

Every year, it makes billions from book sales alone.

A massive part of Amazon's 2014 book sales is its Kindle service, obviously.

Today, there are 70,000 Kindle books written in Spanish. Far more in English.

In Q4 of last year, 5.8 million Kindles were shipped.

Helping forge a market share of 7.6% in the same quarter.

Many of these books are read on a Kindle Fire.

9 million were sold in 2013 alone.

There are 600,000 eBooks in Amazon's unlimited Kindle library.

Tech analyst Michael Hyatt explains Amazon's Kindle Fire saw about 50,000 daily preorders.

Nearly double Apple's iPad, he says.

And the new S3 cloud platform meanwhile can store 82 books for everyone on earth.

That many books would be enough to save a forest 2x the size of the US' largest forest in Alaska.

Controversially though, at one time Amazon sold its Kindles at a £3 loss, according to Michael Hyatt.

It can afford to.

Its annual revenues are larger than the GDPs of half the countries in the world.

Such as Honduras, Rwanda, and even Iceland.

Happy shopping.

