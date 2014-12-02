Look Inside Amazon's Giant Warehouses Ahead Of The Christmas Rush

As the countdown to Christmas begins, tens of thousands of Amazon workers are getting to work packaging millions of products bought from the giant online retailer.

Sales show no signs of slowing down after last week’s Black Friday when the company sold more than 5.5 million goods. 2014 could even top last year’s Christmas sales, which reached a record £13 billion.

To handle all of this, Amazon has more than 80 massive distribution centres, which put together, comprise more square footage than 700 Madison Square Gardens and could hold more water than 10,000 Olympic swimming pools. The following pictures show what it’s like inside five of Amazon’s factories, located in the US, the UK, Germany, and Poland. The figures are compiled from statista.com, DMR, and Michael Hyatt.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

