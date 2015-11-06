Inside Airbnb's playbook for taking over every city

Hot off a victory in San Francisco’s elections, home-sharing startup Airbnb isn’t taking a break.

San Francisco residents voted Tuesday not to pass Prop F, a ballot initiative that would put a cap on how much home owners could rent their homes.

During an election debrief turned victory speech, Airbnb’s head of global policy, Chris Lehane, issued a thinly veiled threat to other cities.

In sum, Airbnb says it has figured out how to mobilize its home-sharing network, and its membership numbers are almost totaling the NRA. Now that it successfully rallied its San Francisco user group, it’s going to do the same in 100 cities across the US in the form of “clubs.”

Here’s the playbook of how Airbnb beat the San Francisco ballot initiative, and how it plans to make sure that never happens again:

The presentation kicks off by suggesting that the local ballot initiative wasn't just a one time thing, but part of a larger movement. Airbnb Message number one: Airbnb helps individuals who are struggling to make ends meet. Airbnb Message #2: Airbnb helps people travel on the cheap. Airbnb The three countries it is not in: Syria, Iran, and North Korea. Message #3: Airbnb hosts and renters are good neighbours. (As opposed to always partying, for instance.) Airbnb So here's how Airbnb claims its community became a voting bloc. Airbnb First, the basic characteristics of the Airbnb community in SF. Airbnb Airbnb hosts and guests account for 17% of the San Francisco population. Airbnb But how does that matter in an election? Airbnb Airbnb hosts and guests outnumbered the voter turnout in Tuesday's elections. Airbnb San Francisco's governing city council, called the Board of Supervisors, is elected by geographic districts, rather than city-wide. Prop F was important to each district. Airbnb Early polling showed that the Airbnb community was against Prop F. Airbnb Here's how Airbnb harnessed the power. Airbnb Lehane organised a group called the 'Airbnb 11' or 'SF-11'. Airbnb From each supervisor's district, Airbnb found a family who relied on the site to stay in the city. Airbnb Then, Airbnb turned to 2,000 small business supporters. Airbnb Here's an example of a small business supporting the cause. Airbnb Last, Airbnb led an effort to add it into their website. Airbnb Here's how Airbnb changed its web site to incorporate political messaging. Airbnb GOTV means 'Get Out The Vote' -- the weekend before the election. Airbnb No on F had 105,000 conversations with people -- only 133,000 people voted in the election. Airbnb Airbnb wasn't the only one leading the political campaigns. Airbnb Home sharers created local, political clubs. Airbnb They created their own website and political campaigns. Airbnb Here's the No on Prop F website. Airbnb Citizens and hosts wrote their own posts as well. Airbnb One post on Medium went viral. Airbnb ended up picking up some of the points it made for its own campaign, Lehane said. Airbnb Airbnb also pitched the press on stories. Airbnb Here's one example of an article. Airbnb Other hosts just wrote their own editorials. Here's one that appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, the main daily paper. Airbnb At this point in the presentation, Airbnb trotted out local hosts to continue to talk about Airbnb. Airbnb 'The SF lesson' here is that Airbnb represents a powerful political force. Airbnb Airbnb is in all but three countries. Airbnb Home-sharing is accepted around the world. Airbnb San Francisco isn't unique with its issues. Airbnb Here's what the national Airbnb community looks like. Airbnb 16% of hosts come from union household families. Airbnb Airbnb's community makes up 17% in San Francisco, but is smaller in other cities. Airbnb There are now 4 million Airbnb users -- just a million short of the size of the NRA. Airbnb The support isn't only in San Francisco. Airbnb Airbnb has the millennial vote when it comes to home-sharing. Airbnb And the undecided vote. (At least if San Francisco is any guide.) Airbnb It's not a passive issue. Voters would take action. Airbnb Millennials are also more likely to oppose politicians who don't support Airbnb. Airbnb In recap: The voting bloc is growing and in favour of Airbnb, Lehane says. Airbnb This is how Airbnb will capitalise on it. Airbnb Our cities are changing. Airbnb They're no longer villages. Airbnb They're no longer just big industrial centres. Airbnb Airbnb wants to take advantage of the city of tomorrow -- a diverse collection of aligned and locally involved groups. Basically, in this view, cities are returning to become a collection of villages. Airbnb It's a movement. Airbnb The organising economic group in villages were guilds of of tradespeople. Airbnb Political parties grew out of fights for power. Airbnb Labour unions grew out of fights for the people. Airbnb So Airbnb wants to create its own political force of like-minded people. The company plans to set up 100 clubs in 2016. Airbnb Airbnb has an international population it can leverage. Airbnb The clubs are already happening around the world. Airbnb Airbnb will supply the clubs with grassroots organising training. Airbnb The clubs will be organised around 5 tenants. Airbnb Airbnb will do its part to support them. Airbnb Again: There will be 100 cities that have a grassroots Airbnb lobby in their backyard. San Francisco was just the start. Airbnb It's a political movement, after all.

