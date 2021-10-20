Take a look inside an abandoned water park in the California desert that’s on sale for $11 million

- A photographer shared eerie photos of an abandoned waterpark in the California desert.
- Shaun Hunter photographed the Lake Dolores site after hearing that it was on sale for $US11 ($AU15) million.
- “I hope that it continues as it’s been for the past decade,” said Hunter of the 251-acre park.
“Back then it still had a lot of its waterslides and most of the buildings were still intact,” he said, adding that the next time he drove past, he pulled off the freeway, jumped the fence, and explored its grounds.
The photographs, which show the graffitied, crumbling skeleton of the former water park that closed in 2004, were taken by Hunter on a visit in mid-September 2021 after he heard it was for sale for $US11 ($AU15) million, as listed on Realtor.com.
Hunter also said he once saw someone who lives in a building on-site, who he believes to be a caretaker.
A year later, the water park closed again due to investors declaring bankruptcy after a successful $US4.4 ($AU6) million lawsuit by one of its off-duty employees, who became paralyzed after falling into an inadequately filled pool and sustaining injuries, Jam Press added.
Hunter told Insider that the large waterslides have all been removed and sold to other water parks, “but you can still climb the platforms that they used to be attached to and it feels like you’re sitting atop a mountain overlooking a surreal movie landscape.”
“My only knowledge about it has been seeing it slowly decay over time, after it was abandoned,” he said.