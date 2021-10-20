Take a look inside an abandoned water park in the California desert that’s on sale for $11 million

Photographer Shaun Hunter captured eerie pictures of a derelict water park in the California desert 17 years after it was abandoned.

Hunter, who owns Raise the Stakes Photography, told Insider he first noticed the “hard to miss” Lake Dolores Waterpark site during a drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas 10 years ago.

“Back then it still had a lot of its waterslides and most of the buildings were still intact,” he said, adding that the next time he drove past, he pulled off the freeway, jumped the fence, and explored its grounds.

The photographs, which show the graffitied, crumbling skeleton of the former water park that closed in 2004, were taken by Hunter on a visit in mid-September 2021 after he heard it was for sale for $US11 ($AU15) million, as listed on Realtor.com.