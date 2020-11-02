One of the largest private jet firms in the US is upgrading its entire fleet as more wealthy flyers turn to private aviation – take a look inside one of the luxurious jets

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

XOJET Aviation is refurbishing its fleet of 42 Bombardier Challenger 300 and Cessna Citation X aircraft.

Both aircraft will see upgrades to their exterior and interiors, as well as a branding alignment to XOJET’s new parent, Vista Global.

We toured a Bombardier Challenger 300 during a layover in Westhampton Beach, New York.

Private aviation firm XOJET Aviation is one of the many aircraft operators riding a wave of expansion as more wealthy turn to private jets for travel in the wake of the pandemic.

Like most private jet operators, XOJET saw a sharp reduction in flights in the weeks following the pandemic’s peak in March but quickly rebounded over the summer. Now, the firm is growing with more aircraft and more pilots, with plans to grow its fleet up to 60 aircraft in the next 12 to 18 months.

And as expansion brings on new planes to the fleet, existing aircraft in the XOJET fleet will be getting an upgrade. The planned fleet renewal will see all Bombardier Challenger 300 and Cessna Citation X aircraft receiving interior refurbishments and a new exterior paint job.

The project is also aimed at aligning the fleet with the branding of the XOJET’s new parent company, Vista Global. That’s why the paint jobs found on the former all-white aircraft have been updated with Vista’s iconic silver and red.

As the larger aircraft, the Challenger 300 is getting a more advanced upgrade in all aspects including the service, Kevin Thomas, XOJET Aviation’s chief operating officer, told Business Insider in a prior interview. We caught up with one during a layover at Westhampton Beach, New York’s Gabreski Airport.

Take a look inside one of XOJET Aviation’s Bombardier Challenger 300s.

XOJET Aviation has 17 of these Bombardier Challenger 300 super-midsize aircraft in its fleet that can carry up to nine passengers and a whole lot of baggage.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

It’s the largest aircraft in the legacy XOJET fleet above the Citation X, ideal for larger groups travelling together.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Two Honeywell HTF 7000 engines offer 4,119 pounds of thrust each and enable a top speed of 541 miles per hour.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

And with a range of 3,065 nautical miles, it can fly non-stop from coast to coast and even between the West Coast and Hawaii.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

These planes were formerly painted in plain white with black lettering but its new paint job is nearly identical to sister company Vista Jet’s aircraft.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Here’s a VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, a long-range jet built for intercontinental travel, for example.

David Slotnick/Business Insider VistaJet’s Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft.

Alternatively, the Citation X has a slightly different look with the XO logo on the tail and no red stripe across the fuselage.

XOJET Aviation XOJET Aviation’s newly-painted Cessna Citation X aircraft.

The VistaJet logo can also be found on the plane’s winglets and tail.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

As the largest aircraft, the Challenger 300s are receiving a complete overhaul inside and out. Climb aboard!

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Inside the plane, the stand-up cabin seats nine passengers normally, four in the front and five in the back.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

The forward section seats four with two pairs of club seats, a classic configuration found on nearly every private jet.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

This section is typically where the lead passengers will sit, though there’s no bad seat on this plane.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Each seat pair has a retractable table that’s stored in the sidewall. It can be used during mealtimes or when working on a laptop.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

All XOJET aircraft have complimentary domestic WiFi, a common trend in private aviation, allowing the jet to become a true workspace when flying.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Bombardier does, after all, call the plane a “true executive office for the skies.”

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

The headrest is adjustable to best fit the seat’s users.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

And seats can swivel and face inward, ideal if there’s a group travelling together, for example.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Mechanical controls also allow the chairs to recline with leg rests offering additional comfort.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

But for real comfort, the divan in the back can also be made up into a bed.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

The rear section houses the five remaining seats on the jet.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

The divan adds three seats in the back, a common trick to increase the seat count on the plane and squeeze and additional passenger.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Opposite the divan is another pair of club seats, completing the nine-seat layout. Some operators of the type opt for another pair of seats instead of the divan in an eight-seat layout.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

The rear of the aircraft is more secluded, away from the forward galley and cockpit that could get noisy.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

These aircraft also feature a “quiet cabin” package that further reduces noise levels in the cabin.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Pocket doors on both ends of the aircraft seal off the cabin to give it a private feel, also away from the cockpit and galley.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

In-flight entertainment is limited to this small screen typically showing a map of the route and flight information but the plane does have a DVD player.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

These panels at each seat controls the system with options for volume control and the video source, as well as the buttons to activate the overhead reading light and flight attendant call message.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Each seat also comes with two cup holders, which the flight crew stocks with water bottles before each flight.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

In-seat power is available through a USB charging port and there’s also an input for audio and video cables to connect to the in-flight entertainment system.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Each club seat also has its own storage compartment along the sidewall.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

It’s around a foot deep and can hold literature, a tablet, and possibly a small laptop.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Otherwise, it’s where the safety card and airsickness bag can be found.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

In the very back, there’s a small, enclosed lavatory with a vanity and toilet.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

The toilet seat has a seatbelt so it can be used to store an extra passenger, though that practice is discouraged in private aviation. It is often used by the cabin attendant, however, as aircraft of this size don’t often have crew rest areas.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

It comes stocked with the essentials like soap and hand sanitizer…

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

But also has some extras like skin cream and lotion.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Each seat is also a window seat on this jet.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Instead of the traditional airline-style pull-down window shade, a metallic slider controls the shade.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

These planes can be found constantly roaming the country as they have no fixed home.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

It’s part of XOJET’s appeal as flyers need only pay for the portion of the flight they’re using, in most cases.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

And as part of an industry-wide push for stronger cleaning procedures, the cabin is disinfected before each flight using Bacoban and masks are worn by the crew.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

Five Challenger 300 aircraft have been upgraded so far with the project having to work around the peak travel times of the year.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

There’s no set completion date but all XOJET aircraft will have a whole new look in just a few years.

A newly-refurbished XOJET Aviation Bombardier Challenger 300.

