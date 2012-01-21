INSIDE APPLE: They Don't Even Serve Free Food!

In his new book, Inside Apple, Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky reveals a fact sure to shock anyone who views Apple as the quintessential Silicon Valley-culture company.



Apple employees have to pay for their own food.

What?!?!

At Google, Facebook, and other Valley icons, the free food and fun is legendary. What’s going on at Apple? What OTHER things don’t we know about the place? Well, for one thing, says Mr. Lashinsky, it’s not much fun to work there, and you don’t get paid all that much.

Produced by Robert Libetti & Daniel Goodman

