We're Mystified By The Ceiling In This Massive Kids' Playroom In TriBeCa

We stumbled across this funky playroom in the listing photos for a TriBeCa condo that’s on sale for $15.9 million.
The playroom features a drum set, a chalkboard, two hanging chairs, and lots of storage for toys. But we can’t figure out what is on the ceiling. It looks like paper mache, or streamers. Whatever it is, it definitely adds to the whimsical ambiance.
Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
