We're Mystified By The Ceiling In This Massive Kids' Playroom In TriBeCa

Meredith Galante

We stumbled across this funky playroom in the listing photos for a TriBeCa condo that’s on sale for $15.9 million.

The playroom features a drum set, a chalkboard, two hanging chairs, and lots of storage for toys. But we can’t figure out what is on the ceiling. It looks like paper mache, or streamers. Whatever it is, it definitely adds to the whimsical ambiance.

wild playroom inside tribeca penthouse

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

 

DON’T MISS: This $15.5 Million Newport Beach Pad Is Anyone’s Dream Home

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.