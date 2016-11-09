A travel hacker scored a $15,578 suite on Singapore Airlines for $130 -- here's what it was like

Talia Lakritz
Dan Gillaspia/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0Dan Gillaspia of UponArriving in his $15,578 suite on Singapore Airlines.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Dan Gillaspia of the travel website UponArriving scored a $15,578 suite on Singapore Airlines for only $130.
• From free-flowing Champagne to a double bed, Gillaspia takes us on a tour of what flying on world’s best international airline was like.

Dan Gillaspia is an attorney by day and travel hacker by night. Armed with 45 credit cards and detailed spreadsheets, he’s a pro at racking up miles and rewards to put towards his next adventure. He also shares his tricks on his website, UponArriving.

Recently, his tricks got him a $15,578 suite on a Singapore Airline flight from Tokyo to Singapore for only $130.

Here’s what it was like to travel in the most exclusive seat on world’s best international airline.

Attorney Dan Gillaspia runs the website UponArriving, on which he covers the latest developments in credit cards, airline and hotel award programs, and other travel topics.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

Using 100,000 miles from two credit cards, the $15,578 suite on Singapore Airlines only cost him $130 out of pocket.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

The flight attendants greeted him and his partner by name when they arrived.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

'You knew right away that this was going to be a special flight,' he said.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

The cabins were designed by Jean-Jacques Coste, a French luxury yacht designer.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

'It's got this cosy, train cabin feel to it, with these interior shades, wood grain, and diamond stitched leather,' he said.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

'It's amazing. You don't feel like you're on a plane, really.'

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

Onboard, Gillaspia had his first taste of caviar.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

He said the service on Singapore Air is the best out of any airline.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

'You feel like royalty the entire time, especially when they pull out the double bed and you're able to sleep like you would in a hotel,' he said.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

Two suites can be combined to create one queen sized bed and double room.

Having paid only $130 for the suite made the experience even more surreal.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

Suites have full (shared) bathrooms and Ferragamo toiletries.

'You almost feel guilty, like you snuck in or something,' he said.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

Still, he managed to power through the imposter syndrome.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

Champagne flows freely.

'When you're lying there in your first-class suite drinking champagne, you're not going to feel too bad about it,' he said.

Dan Gillaspia/Flickr

