A travel hacker scored a $15,578 suite on Singapore Airlines for $130 -- here's what it was like

The INSIDER Summary:
• Dan Gillaspia of the travel website UponArriving scored a $15,578 suite on Singapore Airlines for only $130.
• From free-flowing Champagne to a double bed, Gillaspia takes us on a tour of what flying on world’s best international airline was like.
Dan Gillaspia is an attorney by day and travel hacker by night. Armed with 45 credit cards and detailed spreadsheets, he’s a pro at racking up miles and rewards to put towards his next adventure. He also shares his tricks on his website, UponArriving.
Recently, his tricks got him a $15,578 suite on a Singapore Airline flight from Tokyo to Singapore for only $130.
Here’s what it was like to travel in the most exclusive seat on world’s best international airline.
Attorney Dan Gillaspia runs the website UponArriving, on which he covers the latest developments in credit cards, airline and hotel award programs, and other travel topics.
Using 100,000 miles from two credit cards, the $15,578 suite on Singapore Airlines only cost him $130 out of pocket.
'It's got this cosy, train cabin feel to it, with these interior shades, wood grain, and diamond stitched leather,' he said.
'You feel like royalty the entire time, especially when they pull out the double bed and you're able to sleep like you would in a hotel,' he said.
'When you're lying there in your first-class suite drinking champagne, you're not going to feel too bad about it,' he said.
