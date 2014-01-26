YACHT OF THE WEEK: The $US78 Million Megayacht 'Solemates'

When you spend tens of millions on a luxury megayacht, you want something that will be a blast 24/7.

The 12-passenger “Solemates” — completed by famed German shipbuilders Lurssen in 2010 and now on the market — fits the bill.

Yacht designer Espen Oeino created the sleek exterior while the interior was the work of Glade Johnson Design. In addition to a hot tub and bar above deck, the yacht includes a partially covered gym that turns into a dance floor, so guests can go from daytime workouts to nighttime partying.

Moran Yacht & Ship is handling the sale of the 196-foot megayacht, which could be all yours for

€57.5 million (about $US77.9 million). Keep reading to go inside the luxe ship.

