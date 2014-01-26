YACHT OF THE WEEK: The $US78 Million Megayacht 'Solemates'

Paige Cooperstein
Yacht Solemates image 076courtesy of Moran Yachts

When you spend tens of millions on a luxury megayacht, you want something that will be a blast 24/7.

The 12-passenger “Solemates” — completed by famed German shipbuilders Lurssen in 2010 and now on the market — fits the bill.

Yacht designer Espen Oeino created the sleek exterior while the interior was the work of Glade Johnson Design. In addition to a hot tub and bar above deck, the yacht includes a partially covered gym that turns into a dance floor, so guests can go from daytime workouts to nighttime partying.

Moran Yacht & Ship is handling the sale of the 196-foot megayacht, which could be all yours for
€57.5 million (about $US77.9 million). Keep reading to go inside the luxe ship.

'Solemates' is now on the market for $US78 million. It can hit a top speed of 16 knots, or about 18 miles per hour.

The master suite is one of six luxurious cabins on board. The yacht sleeps up to 12 guests.

The gorgeous master bathroom has a full-body shower, soaking tub, and his and hers sinks.

The living room stretches nearly the length of the deck and includes a bar and informal dining area.

There are several lounges on board. This one leads to the formal dining room.

All 12 guests can share a fancy meal in here.

You can mix business with pleasure in this captain's office.

Go on a sight-seeing tour closer to shore in a motorboat stored in the lower decks.

The back deck is the perfect place to jump into the water. It provides easy access for anyone interested in scuba diving or water sports.

A crew of 15 serves the ship, so you and your guests don't have to worry about a thing.

With its hot tub and bar, the top deck is made for entertaining.

At night, you can clear out the gym equipment to create a dance floor.

Or enjoy a more relaxing evening with dinner by the sea.

