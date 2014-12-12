The New Most Expensive Apartment In New York City Will Cost $130 Million -- See Inside

520 Park Avenue 520 Park Avenue will one day house a $US130 million penthouse.

Back in September, it was revealed that New York City’s new most expensive condo will be a $US130 million triplex penthouse in the yet-to-be-completed 520 Park Avenue building.

And though the city’s real-estate community was all abuzz, there were no renderings available of what the aforementioned penthouse will look like.

Until now. BuzzBuzzHome reports that the 520 Park Avenue website is now live, giving all of us regular people a look at how the world’s billionaires will live.

This mansion in the sky will have over 12,000 square feet, a 1,257-square-foot terrace, and gorgeous views of Central Park. It will go on sale with other units beginning early next year, according to Bloomberg, and will be completed with the rest of the building in 2017.

The 54-story tower is being designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) and developed by Zeckendorf Development Co., the same firms behind the celebrity haven 15 Central Park West and 18 Gramercy Park.

It will be nearby other luxury high-rises on the so-called Billionaires’ Row, sitting between 60th and 61st Street. That makes it close to all of the things wealthy New Yorkers love to visit, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to Barney’s.

There will be a total of seven duplexes in 520 Park Avenue, with over 9,000 square feet each and starting at $US67 million. Twenty-three single-floor units will make up the rest of the building’s condos and will be priced at a more modest $US16.2 million with 4,600 square feet, according to the company press release.

Needless to say, the residences will have only the finest marble, wood, and appliances.

And the view will be incredible.

The building itself will also have plenty of amenities, including a swimming pool, bi-level health and fitness center, sauna, children’s playroom, and screening room.

There will also be an airy “salon” for residents to relax in, and a garden area.

Both locations will be perfect for socializing with your wealthy neighbours.

The $US130 million triplex will join the Woolworth Building’s $US110 million penthouse and the $US118 million trio of penthouse apartments at Battery Park City’s Ritz-Carlton Residences as some of the most expensive homes ever listed in New York City.

Looks like 520 Park Avenue will fit right in.

