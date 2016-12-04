Take a tour of the swankiest new building in New York City's Financial District

Sarah Jacobs A view from the loggia at 30 Park Place.

Fifteen years after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, downtown New York City is making a serious comeback.

With One World Trade Center as the construction epicentre, development in the neighbourhood has soared. Among the projects is the Brookfield Place shopping center, with high-end retail offerings like Burberry and Michael Kors, an Equinox gym, and restaurants like Amada and the stalls of Hudson Eats. The $4 billion World Trade Center Transportation Hub — more commonly known as the Oculus — also doubles as a Westfield shopping center.

Reaching high above them is 30 Park Place, a luxury condo development built by Silverstein Properties and Robert A.M. Stern Architects to contribute to the revival of the area. It’s attached to the new Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, which occupies the bottom third of the building.

“All around us, downtown has become a model of what is best and most exciting about New York,” Larry Silverstein, chairman of Silverstein Properties, said to Business Insider. “Since 2001, the population has tripled, and we are now one of the city’s most desirable places to live and raise a family.”

Business Insider had the chance to explore a 78th-floor duplex penthouse that was outfitted by interior designer Robert Couturier. The nearly 1.8 square kilometre unit is on the market for $39.8 million.

Let’s take a look.

From the moment you walk in the private resident's entrance, you feel the elegance of the building. It's connected to the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, which just opened in September. Sarah Jacobs Source: Four Seasons The unit we toured was 78B, a five-bedroom duplex penthouse on the building's 78th floor. The receiving hall is bright and inviting, with deep blue walls and metallic mirrors that are somehow not overwhelming. Sarah Jacobs Floor-to-ceiling windows and crisp ivory walls greet residents in the formal living room. Rich fabrics and metallic accents complement the room and make it inviting for lounging or entertaining. Sarah Jacobs Interior designer Robert Couturier said that when designing a penthouse, he is especially aware of 'light, proportions with the very high ceilings, and keeping a sense of intimacy.' Sarah Jacobs The condominiums come in several shapes and sizes to suit the needs of the residents, from multiple-bedroom duplexes like 78B to one-bedroom condos for people who want to have a place to stay when visiting New York on business. Sarah Jacobs 30 Park Place 'offers a lifestyle like no other condominium downtown with ... a full suite of amenities and services by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts,' Rob Vecsler, president of residential development at Silverstein Properties, said to Business Insider. Sarah Jacobs 'Downtown has become a bigger center of gravity for media and tech companies like Condé Nast. Not only is it one of the most desirable places to live and raise a family, it's also home to the best businesses, restaurants, and shopping spots,' Vecsler said. Sarah Jacobs The full kitchen, perfect for cooking with the family while simultaneously enjoying the spectacular views, has oak flooring and Gaggenau appliances. Sarah Jacobs Four of the five bedrooms are housed all with their own bathrooms and closets in the upstairs portion of the duplex. Sarah Jacobs Each room is airy and stunning. Sarah Jacobs Here, you can keep an eye on the Freedom Tower right from your bath tub. Sarah Jacobs One of the unit's best features is the 434-square-foot loggia where the penthouse's residents can sunbathe, entertain, and lounge in the warmer months. Sarah Jacobs It provides yet another outstanding view of the Freedom Tower. Sarah Jacobs The 38th floor houses a fitness center, conservatory, screening room, children's play room, dining room with separate catering kitchen and access to the hotel restaurants, and two double-height loggias. In addition to their own private amenities, residents can also access a shared 75-foot swimming pool with the Four Seasons, a spa, salon, ballroom, meeting rooms, and business center. Streeteasy Residents will also enjoy exclusive access to the Four Seasons' concierge service, as well as a 24-hour doorman, bellman and service staff, in-residence dining and catering, housekeeping, grocery and flower provisions, car service and child and pet care. The Four Seasons is also home to CUT, top chef Wolfgang Puck's first restaurant in New York. Joe Woolhead

