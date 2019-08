When you go all-in on a Vegas trip, you may want to consider the $15,000-a-night Kingpin Suite at the Palms Las Vegas with a bowling alley smack in the middle. Luxury Sales Manager Deanna Brooks shows us what makes the room worth the price tag.

