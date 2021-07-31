Inside the star-studded beach club turned luxury waterfront villa on the French Riviera that’s currently on sale for $12.5 million

During its mid-20th century heyday, La Garoupe was a star-studded French Riviera beach club, frequented by the likes of JFK, Winston Churchill, Harry Truman, Pablo Picasso, Ernest Hemingway, and Sean Connery.

In 2007, its current owners converted it into a unique private residence. Now, it’s been listed on the market by Cap Villas Agency at USD $US12.5 ($AU17) million.

“Located directly on the beach of Cap d’Antibes, this property offers guests a remarkable slice of history and panoramic views of the Mediterranean,” said listing agent Emilia Jedamska of Cap Villas.

Built into a rocky outcrop, La Garoupe still retains much of its original beach club layout; there are even still beach cabins that date from its celebrity heyday.

The whitewashed residence has a breezy, open feel.

The design scheme throughout the villa is light and bright, with billowing white curtains, light furnishings, natural stone tiles, and polished wood highlights.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area have floor to ceiling doors and ample space for entertaining.

The dining room opens out onto a wide terrace area for lounging and sweeping water views.

The calm waters of the Côte d’Azur are steps away, with a sun deck just 15 feet (4.57m) from the sandy beach and a walkway that leads out onto shallow rocks.

There are four bedrooms in total, including one with a private entrance that can be accessed independently of the rest of the house.

The villa’s outdoor areas are sunny and expansive, with space to host cocktail parties or more formal sit-down dinners.

The property maintains a sense of privacy thanks to a ring of lush, manicured hedges, while palm trees and bougainvillea also add a touch of color to the whitewashed scheme.

A heated splash pool is set into the wooden platforms at the back of the property, behind which is a daybed framed by a large reflective mirror that evokes its beach club past.

Robert Levitt, a local house historian at Via Nissa, told Insider the property once belonged to a wealthy Italian family called Giotti, who decided to open up the beach to the public after WW1.

The site became the spot of choice for the A-List crowd in the French Riviera, including legendary French singer Edith Piaf. Edith Piaf pictured with her second husband Theo Sarapo. Courtesy of Alain Bottaro/Mairie d’Antibes

Other guests included JFK, pictured here relaxing with friends at La Garoupe during a Riviera sojourn in 1939. JFK (center) with friends at La Garoupe in 1939. Courtesy of Alain Bottaro/Mairie d’Antibes

“The property can be used as a house or it can easily be converted back into the beach club or restaurant that made it famous. It still holds a restaurant license,” said listing agent Emilia Jedamska.