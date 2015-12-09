Take a detailed look inside 10 Downing Street

10 Downing Street History The entrance door to 10 Downing Street.

10 Downing Street has been used as a home for British prime ministers since 1735, when King George II gave the house to then-Prime Minister Robert Walpole.

The building’s black front door is well-known, but few have had a look behind the iconic brick facade.

Now, thanks to Eye Revolution, the public can take a virtual tour of Number 10’s inner-guts.

We’ve pulled together screenshots from Eye Revolution’s 360-degree tour to give you a glimpse inside the elegant rooms of Number 10.

