‘Insecure’ star Natasha Rothwell reveals the sentimental gift she bought the cast for the final season

Natasha Rothwell as Kelli on HBO’s ‘Insecure.’ ‘Insecure’/HBO

The final episode of HBO’s hit-show “Insecure” airs this Sunday, December 26.

Insider spoke with Natasha Rothwell about the final season and departing gifts for the cast.

“My cast gift to everyone is this bracelet and it has the coordinates of South LA on it,” she said.

The finale of HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series “Insecure” premieres this Sunday, and Natasha Rothwell, who stars as Kelli, told Insider about the special wrap gift she gave her her castmates.

“My cast gift to everyone is this bracelet and it has the coordinates of South LA on it,” Rothwell said. “We love each other. We’re so corny. So I keep it on. I wear it.”

Rothwell showed us the inside of the gold bracelet, which has the show’s title engraved on it.

“It’s just a little something because I feel like these coordinates … that’s where Issa Rae and Issa Dee are from and it’s important to me,” she said.

Rothwell said she wishes she had kept more items from the set, but she did get to bring home one special piece of memorabilia — the script for the final episode signed by the whole cast.

When Issa Rae debuted HBO’s “Insecure” in 2016, she became the first Black woman to create and star in a scripted series for a premium cable channel. Now, in its final season “Insecure” has become the staple of what many shows aspire to be and how news show are pitched.

As reported by Insider’s Zac Ntim, Yvonne Orji said she has heard about the influence “Insecure” has had in the creation of new television comedies, including the story of one television executive who revealed that the show is often referenced in pitch meetings at her network.

Kelli, Molly, Issa, Tiffany, and Derek in the fifth season premiere of ‘Insecure.’ Raymond Liu/HBO

Rothwell has an integral role on the series as one of Issa’s three closest friends. She plays Kelli, the friend who brings laughter and unadulterated honesty as a comedic relief in a series that can sometimes be emotionally heavy.

“It’s so funny because the first season I experienced so many personal firsts,” Rothwell said. “I was first a guest star and then I got onto season two as a series regular. Each thing was so precious and special and exciting.”

By the fifth and final season, Rothwell was not just costarring in the show and writing episodes, but also sitting in the director’s chair for the first time. Rothwell says one of the first season writers, Jen Regan, gave her a key piece of advice.

“I wanted to get sad about shooting the season finale for season one,” Rothwell said. “And she was just like, ‘Always celebrate because season two is never guaranteed. Season three is never guaranteed.’ It really checked me and it’s something that stuck with me.

She continued: “I have to celebrate each thing as a moment because especially in this industry, you can shoot a whole movie and never see the light of day. I feel like it’s just been a really cool journey.”

The final episode of “Insecure” airs on Sunday, December 26. A documentary special about the production of the show, “Insecure: The End,” will debut on HBO Max on the same day.