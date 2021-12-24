The series finale of ‘Insecure’ is an extra-long 41 minute episode

Prentice Penny, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, and Jay Ellis attend HBO’s final season premiere of ‘Insecure’ on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The “Insecure” series finale will mark the first time an episode is longer than 30 minutes.

For years fans have asked creator Issa Rae and showrunner Prentice Penny for longer episodes.

The “Insecure” series finale premieres Sunday, December 26 and the creators are giving fans a late Christmas gift: An extra 11 minutes with Issa, Molly, and the rest of the characters. The Emmy-winning HBO comedy will conclude its fifth and final season with a 41-minute-long episode.

The idea of lengthening the show has been brought up by fans many times over the years, but both Rae and Penny have dismissed the requests.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club in October, Rae told host Charlamagne Tha God that “Insecure” is designed as “a half-hour comedy.”

“It is in the description of the show that HBO bought,” she said, immediately shutting down the idea.

Rae went on to explain that the allocated time frame been highly enforced by HBO executives. However, it seems that they were able to adjust for the final episode and surprise fans for their long-awaited request.

Representatives for HBO did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment on the longer finale.

In 2018, Penny addressed tweets that asked about the show being longer.

“I LOOOOOOVE that y’all want longer episodes but after the 500,000 tweet about I be like [kicking and crying gif],” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s not that we don’t want to give y’all what you want but it takes 10 months to make a season,” he wrote in another tweet. “Adding more episodes and making them longer will actually take MORE time to get to you. That’s an additional four months to make inbetween breaking stories, filming and editing.”

The final episode of “Insecure” airs on Sunday, December 26. A documentary special about the production of the show tited “Insecure: The End” will debut on HBO Max right after the series conclusion.