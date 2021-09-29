The first ‘Insecure’ season 5 trailer hints at drama to come with Condola and Lawrence’s baby
Yasmin Garaad
-
HBO released the trailer for the fifth and final season of “Insecure,” which debuts on October 24.
-
After the fate of Lawrence and Issa’s relationship was left hanging last season, Condola and Lawrence’s new baby seemingly makes an appearance in the trailer.
-
We also see Issa (Issa Rae) and friends (Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales) navigating love, friendships and purpose.