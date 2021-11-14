The 9 boyfriends and hook-ups on ‘Insecure,’ ranked from worst to best

9. Dro

Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson) appeared on “Insecure” during season two, when he was introduced as Molly’s old friend.

Then Dro and Molly (Yvonne Orji) began dating, and Dro eventually disclosed that he was in an “open marriage.”

Dro is the “bad habit” boyfriend – the man you want to quit but can’t. He left me wondering what kind of hula-hoops he would have put Molly through if he wasn’t married. Molly can be terrible with relationships, but this man here? He’s the worst.

What makes Dro arguably the worst was his ability to draw Molly in, whispering sweet nothings in her ear, just when she was ready to cut him off. Dro carefully chose when to have Molly around, toying with her emotions.

Even when Molly ran into Dro at Tiffany and Derek’s baby shower and tried to be cordial after breaking up, Dro gave her the cold shoulder – proving he really is a man-child and the weakest link.

I’m glad he has been dismissed from her life.