INSANITY: People Waiting In Line To PRE-ORDER iPhone 4

Thought that Apple’s online pre-ordering for iPhone 4 devices meant no more waiting in line? Nope.



Check out this line of people waiting to pre-order iPhones at our local AT&T store. This isn’t even to take them home or anything — it’s for the right to wait in another line next Friday (to pick up the phone).

iPhone 4 is already huge for Apple.

