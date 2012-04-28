Why Apple's Marketing May Suffer Now That Steve Jobs Is Gone

Ad exec Ken Segall worked with Steve Jobs for 12 years.

If you thought Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs told you everything you need to know about Apple and its late CEO, think again.Ken Segall, a former creative director of the advertising agency TBWA/Chiat/Day, worked with Jobs for more than 12 years at Apple and NeXT. He also came up with the iMac name.



He offers up a few never-before-heard nuggets in his new book, “Insanely Simple,” including:

Jobs once wanted to dress up as Willy Wonka as part of a contest to promote the iMac, but was forced to back down because the contest violated California law.

Before Jobs settled on the name NeXT for his new company, he wanted to call it Two (because it was his second business). He eventually changed the name after a friend heard Bill Gates say the word “next” several times in a speech and suggested it as a name to Jobs afterwards.

Jobs originally hated the idea of the iconic iPod silhouette ads, saying that they weren’t a good fit for Apple. He only relented after the ad agency kept pushing back.

Despite the occasional quirks and missteps, Segall argues that Jobs was a key factor in Apple’s advertising success.

Business Insider chatted with Segall by phone to find out more about his experience working with the late visionary, and his thoughts on how Apple’s advertising has changed since Tim Cook took over.

Here’s what we learned from Segall:

Tim Cook’s hands-off approach could hurt Apple’s advertising magic. “Steve wanted to see all the advertising stuff personally, he didn’t want it filtered out. With Tim Cook — this is all guesswork, I haven’t drawn any conclusions — it seems he’s not a big marketing guy. I imagine he would still need to approve something major before it goes on the air. In that sense, I would expect Apple to become more like the other tech companies. I don’t expect Tim to sit in meetings and tweak the wordings and say its not creative enough.”

Dell really doesn’t understand the first thing about advertising. “Every time I see a new campaign from those guys it sort of strikes me as, ‘Oh my goodness, how do they keep doing this again and again?’ They took four months to grill all these agencies and they finally choose the right one and they come out with commercials that are worse than anything that came before. They just don’t seem to be able to get out of their own way.”

Segall’s least favourite Apple commercial that he worked on was one that featured Jeff Goldblum. “It was a commercial with him and iMovie that makes me grimace when I watch it today. It might not have been so awful back then, but I look at it now and it’s kind of embarrassing to watch Goldblum dance and edit himself. It’s one of those things that I will supress every time I see it.”

The Siri ads really aren’t that bad. “These spots make you pay attention because its a celebrity, but at the same time the star is really the technology. It’s the celebrity personality who is making it feel like something new. I think they just had spots that had run their course and they wanted to keep the iPhone 4S communication out there and find a new way to freshen up the message that Siri really is a new exciting feature.”

Steve Jobs had a sweet side to him after all. “[He] was a genuinely good person who treated you with respect. He thought, ‘You’re a creative person, I respect you.’ He was funny and charming and that’s all the reasons why people wanted to follow him.”

Here’s a lightly edited transcript of our interview:

BI: What do you think is the biggest misconception people have now about what it was like to work with Steve Jobs?

Ken Segall: For starters, Steve’s behaviour was constant. It was the same for everyone but there are a thousand kinds of people in the world and everyone reacted to it differently. So all the stories that are out there really just represent each individual’s reaction to the one same thing.

[Walter] Isaacson’s book documents well the way he behaved with people, but I think that was only half of him and the other half was a genuinely good person who treated you with respect. He thought, “You’re a creative person, I respect you.” When he loved something that you had done, it felt so good to have Steve be happy with something. He was funny and charming and thats all the reasons why people wanted to follow him.

BI: In the book, you have a hilarious anecdote about Steve suggesting that Apple place a golden ticket in the one millionth iMac sold and fly the lucky customer out to Cupertino where Steve would greet him or her dressed as Willy Wonka.



KS: Steve was cool in that he would come into a meeting and say he had this idea, but his ideas didn’t always go anywhere. The Willy Wonka idea was the nuttiest one I remember and the fact that he wanted to dress up was really out of character for him. Although a lot of people will probably read that story and think it sounds like a pretty good idea.

BI: Looking back on all the ads you worked on for Apple, are there any you really can’t stand now?



KS: When we introduced the iMac, we signed Jeff Goldblum to be the celebrity. We wanted to have an interesting voice to be attached to iMac. The campaign was very successful, but there was one commercial that didn’t turn out so well. It was a commercial with him and iMovie that makes me grimace when I watch it today.It might not have been so awful back then, but I look at it now and it’s kind of embarrassing to watch Goldblum dance and edit himself. It’s one of those things that i will supress every time I see it.

BI: Which tech company do you think is the worst at advertising?



KS: My favourite company to criticise is always Dell. Every time I see a new campaign from those guys it sort of strikes me as, ‘Oh my goodness, how do they keep doing this again and again?” They took four months to grill all these agencies and they finally choose the right one and they come out with commercials that are worse than anything that came before. They just don’t seem to be able to get out of their own way.

BI: You argue in the book that Michael Dell’s hands-off approach to the advertising process didn’t exactly help Dell’s marketing efforts. Do you think Apple runs the risk of suffering a similar fate now that Tim Cook is in charge?



KS: I don’t think we’ve seen quite enough to draw any conclusions, but I have actually wondered myself. The problem with other big tech companies – we can use Dell as an example – is that the CEO has his hands all over the business, but when it comes to marketing, he doesn’t. Steve never worked that way. He wanted to see all the advertising stuff personally, he didn’t want it filtered out. With Tim cook – this is all guesswork, I haven’t drawn any conclusions – it seems he’s not a big marketing guy. At the same time, I imagine he would still need to approve something major before it goes on the air. In that sense, I would expect Apple to become more like the other companies. I don’t expect Tim to sit in meetings and tweak the wordings and say its not creative enough. It will be interesting to see what direction the advertising goes since Steve was so involved.

BI: What do you think of Apple’s latest Siri ads featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Zooey Deschanel? A few websites including this one have been critical of the ads. Be honest, would you have pitched these?

KS: When Apple does anything, they don’t do it like anyone else. They didn’t hire Samuel Jackson to do five commercials, they used him as a person. These spots make you pay attention because its a celebrity, but at the same time the star is really the technology. It’s the celebrity personality who is making it feel like something new. I think they just had spots that had run their course and they wanted to keep the iPhone 4S communication out there and find a new way to freshen up the message that Siri really is a new exciting feature.

BI: Finally, as the person who came up with the name iMac, what was your reaction when Apple decided to change the name of the latest iPad from iPad 3 to the new iPad. Was that a smart move?

KS: I think I might have reacted the wrong way. I was sceptical of removing the number. It is the first time I ever saw them change courses midstream. It just seemed a little odd to me to go from iPad to iPad 2 to iPad. But the more I thought about it and the more I read other people’s opinions, you could see it would happen in the future. Were they literally going to have an iPad 12 and an iPad 14? They probably wouldn’t.

