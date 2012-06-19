INSANELY GREAT: Tim Cook!

Photo: AP

A lot of us were devasted by the loss of Steve Jobs – a visionary who willed the world forward.But it’s becoming increasingly clear that his replacement, Tim Cook, is marvellous in his own way.



Besides the fact that Apple’s business has continued to zip along under his watch, there are two other big reasons to admire the new guy:

He’s giving Apple retail employees a raise.

He’s aggressively taking on problems with working conditions in China, where your Apple gadgets are made.

You have to love how Cook has taken Apple’s massive cash pile and done two main things with it: pay employees more and pay some of it to shareholders.

He’s not Steve Jobs, but he is his own kind of insanely great.

