13 Insanely Cool Resumes That Landed Interviews At Google And Other Top Jobs

One looks like a movie poster. Another is a Facebook profile. One even requires a bar code. Are these insanely creative resumes a waste of time? Possibly, but these resumes landed job interview for their creators.



We asked career coaches if and when it pays to be creative. The consensus: It depends where you’re applying to.

“Your resume has to dress the part,” says career counselor Lynn Berger. “Just like you wouldn’t wear a miniskirt to a job interview, you need to match the resume to the job you’re looking for.”

Eric Gandhi got an email from Google after creating a resume that resembled a Google results page.

Joe Kelso, who made a resume like a monster movie poster, said his resume was his secret weapon: it got him an interview without fail.

Career coach Win Sheffield says you need to think back to the purpose of a resume: To get a meeting. “I read a book once where this guy sits down in a meeting and has a resume with bold letters, and it’s underlined, and the interviewer says, ‘I don’t approve of this resume,’ and the guy thinks to himself ‘well, I’m here.'”

