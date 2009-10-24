Insane: Woman Flashes Around Insurance Claim Money, Gets Robbed

Why anyone in their right mind would cash an insurance claim check and then go to a bar to flaunt said money is beyond me. But one Springfield, Massachusetts woman is probably wishing she had gone to the bank on the way to the bar:



WWLP: Massachusetts police say they are searching for two men suspected of robbing a woman of $27,000 after she flashed the cash in a Springfield bar.

Sgt. John Delaney said on Friday that the 22-year-old woman was robbed Monday night by two men wearing dark clothing and bandanas, one armed with what appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun.

According to police, the woman bragged in the bar of receiving the $27,000 from an insurance claim. Police say she was later robbed after she left the bar with a male friend.

Delaney said the woman should have put her cash settlement in a bank.

