Is This Video Of A Truck Flying Off The Highway The Most Insane Thing Ever Captured On Vine?

Vine user Alex Stack posted this intense video a few days ago that shows a truck flying over a guard rail.

The caption: “Did I just f—ing witness this no f—ing way.”

It looks like the video is for real — Deadspin points to this story in the Lansing State Journal that apparently describes the accident Stack witnessed.

The man driving the truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.