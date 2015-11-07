Watch an insane storm swallow Sydney, Australia

Nathaniel Chen was sitting in his office in Sydney, Australia, just doing some work, when he glanced out the window and saw what looked like the apocalypse.

An insane storm was rolling into town, seemingly swallowing the city whole.

He shot a time-lapse video of the storm, a so-called shelf storm, which hit Sydney Friday. Though it looked crazy, it reportedly didn’t cause any serious damage.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda.

