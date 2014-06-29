7,000 A Month! Look At The Incredible Salaries Summer Tech Interns Are Earning

When it comes to summer jobs, nothing compares to being an intern at a tech company.
Competition for talented engineers and scientists is so intense, that interns are commanding fantastic salaries, with most earning over $US4,000/month and many earning over $US6,000/ month, according to research from InternMatch, a site that helps students find paid internships, and job hunting site Glassdoor.
Some lucky interns are even earning over $US7,000 a month!
Average IBM intern salary: $US3,942
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US77,370
Comments and advice: IBM's intern program, dubbed Extreme Blue, offers everything you'd expect: challenging projects, competitive pay, relocation assistance, access to IBM recognition and ideas programs, and plenty of social activities over the course of the internship program.' - InternMatch
Average EMC intern salary: $US4,004
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $77,661
Comments and advice 'Engineering students generally speak well of their time at EMC. There is plenty of challenging work, smart teams to be a part of and a good culture that embraces challenge, but isn't overrun with pressure. If students have any overt complaints about EMC it is that the company is large enough to be bureaucratic.' - InternMatch
Average Rackspace intern salary: $US4,012
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US66,638
Comments and advice: 'Replete with Star Wars memorabilia, indoor slides, game rooms and all the latest technical gadgets, Rackspace has a great developer culture. Rackspace prides itself on being a family, where everyone is accepted, because of this the company has a uniquely open culture, where interns (or 'Rackterns' as they are called) are encouraged to blog about their experience, share their ideas openly.' - InternMatch
Average SAS Institute intern salary: $US4,033
Best paying specialties: Data science, SQL, SAS programming language
Comments and advice: SAS has 'a strong commitment to diversity, as their R3 program looks to recognise, recruit and retain women, African-American, Hispanic and other traditional underrepresented engineers. This has lead to more well-rounded intern classes and helps fuel a culture geared towards innovation at SAS.'
SAS sells 'big data' business analytics software and cloud computing services to large enterprises. - InternMatch
Average Hewlett Packard intern salary: $US4,108
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US90,828
Comments and advice: 'Students report that at HP you are given challenging projects, strong mentorship, and most importantly, flexible hours to solve your work in a manner that fits your life and work style. The one down side that students report? Bureaucracy.' - InternMatch
Average Guidewire intern salary: $US4,126
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US106,809
Comments and advice:'While Guidewire is in the insurance industry they are dedicated to being a tech first company, meaning they have strong agile development processes and a cool open office environment. That said, you will still be working on insurance, which isn't the most compelling end product for every engineering student.' - InternMatch
Guidewire makes software for the insurance industry.
Average Riverbed Technology intern salary: $US4,140
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US104,686
Comments and advice:'Students love working at Riverbed Technology. In fact almost every single intern who speaks about their experience there can't find any negatives. Expect the typical perks of an elite an internship program. These include great pay, interesting projects, fun events, a diverse intern class and more.'
Riverbed makes equipment for enterprise corporate networks. - InternMatch
Average Cisco intern salary: $US4,395
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US105,211
Comments and advice: 'Cisco's program is defined by what they call intensive learning. Their internships start with a 10-day training boot camp, allowing interns to very quickly learn the ins and outs of the code-base and projects they will be working on so they ramp into real world projects shortly thereafter. Interns say the environment is relaxed with plenty of challenging projects, but sometimes complain that the opportunities for career growth are more limited.' - InternMatch
Average Intuit intern salary: $US4,427
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US86,434
Comments and advice: 'Whether you are interested in building mobile apps or scalable cloud computing solutions ... you can do is at Intuit. Their buddy system teams you up with a mentor who you can always contact for support, their volunteer program lets you take paid time off to do good, their iLab program allows interns to test products with actual Intuit customers.'
Intuit is best known for its accounting and tax preparation software. - InternMatch
Average Juniper intern salary: $US4,648
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US130,743
Comments and advice:'Awesome Intern program with all kinds of activities for Interns. Highly valued and given challenging work.' -- Juniper Networks Software Intern (Sunnyvale, CA)
Average Intel intern salary: $4,648
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $85,293
Comments and advice:A few years ago Intel expanded its internship program to include freshman and sophomore internship opportunities designed to give underclassmen mentorship and a broad introduction to the field of engineering.' - InternMatch
'Good pay. Good work environment for interns. Challenging problems and space to make an impact.' -- Intel Graduate Intern (Hillsboro, OR)
Average Autodesk intern salary: $US4,684
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $106,998
Comments and advice: 'Great pay with relaxed hours. Serious opportunities for advancement.' -- Autodesk Software Engineering Intern (San Francisco, CA)
Average NetApp intern salary: $4,691
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US90,676
Comments and advice: NetApp makes enterprise computer storage systems for corporate data centres.
'One of the coolest aspects of NetApp's internship program is the opportunity for students to present their summer projects to the company's CTO and executive staff at an intern fair at the end of the summer.' - InternMatch
'Nice people. Comfortable working environment.' -- NetApp Summer Intern (Wichita, KS)
Average Qualcomm intern salary: $4,850
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US83,085
Comments and advice:Qualcomm makes computer chips that power all kinds of devices, like smartphones, consumer electronics, telecom networks.
'Qualcomm hires over 800 interns worldwide during the school year and summer and over 60% of interns are converted into full-time jobs, meaning their goal is to help groom you from intern to full-time employee.' - InternMatch
'Good work life balance, competitive pay, San Diego is beautiful, brilliant coworkers, housing and relocation was completely covered.' -- Qualcomm Interim Engineering Intern (San Diego, CA)
Average Yahoo intern salary: $5,039
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $102,712
Comments and advice:'As the company looks to transform its brand, the intern program is a huge component. (CEO Marissa) Mayer is emphasising quality--raising the bar for what it takes to get an internship at Yahoo. If you are lucky enough to get accepted you will be spending your time with other campus leaders who will help ensure your summer is rewarding at every turn.' - InternMatch
'People are smart and friendly, good pay, free lunch and snacks, doing very interesting project related to Yahoo! advertising.' -- Yahoo Tech Intern (Champaign, IL)
Average Salesforce.com intern salary: $US5,158
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US96,063
Comments and advice: 'Interns note that there is ample opportunity to work on big and meaningful projects as the company is growing at a rapid pace. The challenging work load is well compensated for with a strong tech company culture, including game rooms, company trips and more.' - InternMatch
'They pay their interns well at competitive rates. The internship is a full 12 weeks, and full-time. Culture is dynamic and fast, making it a fun place to work.' -- Salesforce.com Summer Intern (San Francisco, CA)
Average Texas Instruments intern salary: $US5,266
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US88,725
Comments and advice: 'One very cool program that TI offers is their global rotational program for engineering new grads -- it offers the opportunity to work in a variety of offices around the world on a variety of projects. On the negative, former interns note that most offices are very cubicle heavy, and that the managerial process is more bureaucratic.' - InternMatch
Average Adobe intern salary: $5,409
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US90,581
Comments and advice: 'Interns at Adobe learn a lot and come out feeling much better prepared for their future. Interns state that this comes with a culture that finds the right balance between independence (expect to get substantial real-world projects to pursue) and a collaborative culture.' - InternMatch
'Helpful colleagues, good working environment.' -- Adobe Research Intern (San Jose, CA)
Average Amazon intern salary: $US5,631
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US94,176
Comments and advice: 'Amazon is a rising star in the engineering world. Engineering interns are paid well (upwards of $US35/hour) and work on projects ranging from community growing APIs to real-time retail forecasting tools.' - InternMatch
'Competitive pay, smart and friendly coworkers, young and startup feel, great campus.' -- Amazon Software Developer Intern (Seattle, WA)
Average Apple intern salary: $US5,723
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US106,913
Comments and advice: 'Apple is notoriously secretive, hard-working and at times cult-ishly obsessive about their products. Apple is not casual and not fun loving. People are here to work, but the reason they are so serious is because they care tremendously about the products they are building.' - InternMatch
'In addition to providing free housing (which was at worst a 15 minute drive from work) or a $US1,000 housing stipend, some teams provide free lunches/dinners to employees, and you're also eligible for all the other employee benefits, like health insurance, fitness center membership, product discounts, etc.' -- Apple Software Engineering Intern (Cupertino, CA)
Average Google intern salary: $US5,969
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US113,100
Comments and advice: 'Students often remark that one of the best parts of Google's internship program is how accessible the entire Google staff is to interns from executives on down. All said and done, the opportunities at Google are limitless and your co-workers will be brilliant.' - InternMatch
'Good salary. They paid for the accommodation during the whole internship. I learned a lot from the engineers and made a lot of networking.' -- Google Software Engineer Intern (New York, NY)
Average Ebay intern salary: $US6,126
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US94,972
Comments and advice: 'As a technology intern you will have plenty of big challenging projects to work on. That said, the culture at Ebay is slightly less technology driven than you might find at other purely tech-focused companies.' - InternMatch
'Best place to start your career. Good compensation. Good visibility to senior level managers.' -- eBay Inc. Intern (San Jose, CA)
Average Microsoft intern salary: $US6,138
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US90,594
Comments and advice: 'Microsoft has long had one of the most elite and in-depth internship programs in the engineering world. Microsoft dedicates internal resources to make internships as close to real jobs as possible. Interns get mentors, are given performance reviews and work on projects that ship or will be shipped -- sometimes to millions of users.' - InternMatch
'The research internship program is really well-organised. There're housing, car rental and relocation subsidies, as well as internship only events.' -- Microsoft Research Intern (Redmond, WA)
Average Facebook intern salary: $US6,213
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US100,105
Comments and advice: 'Facebook is also famous for the extremely high bar for talent that is held throughout the company. Expect to work hard and be challenged be your peers, bosses and mentors.' - InternMatch
'The benefits and pay are obviously great, and since it's a well-known company it's a good place to start if you're looking to get recognised at other tech companies and startups.' -- Facebook Software Engineering Intern (Palo Alto, CA)
Average Twitter intern salary: $US6,791
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $116,032
Comments and advice:'Twitter interns report that they get treated like a full-time employee. After tackling an initial boot-up project to get ramped on the code-base you will quickly begin working on and deploying code for full-time projects.' - InternMatch
'You will ship code used in production, you can have a say in virtually all company decisions, you will be generously compensated, you will learn a ton.' -- Twitter Software Engineering Intern (New York, NY)
Average Palantir intern salary: $US7,012
Average starting salary if offered a full-time job: $US97,133
Comments and advice:Palantir offers 'big data' software used by many government agencies to help them sift through photos, documents, social media to find patterns and catch criminals.
'Palantir offers the best internship program you may not know about. Palantir is known for having a bit of an elitist culture -- more so then even the likes of Google and Facebook, they seek out brilliant minds and students who have the confidence to defend their opinions.' - InternMatch.
'Work is motivated by a real mission. Very few people are there just for money.' -- Palantir Support Engineer Intern (Palo Alto, CA)
