7,000 A Month! Look At The Incredible Salaries Summer Tech Interns Are Earning

When it comes to summer jobs, nothing compares to being an intern at a tech company.

Competition for talented engineers and scientists is so intense, that interns are commanding fantastic salaries, with most earning over $US4,000/month and many earning over $US6,000/ month, according to research from InternMatch, a site that helps students find paid internships, and job hunting site Glassdoor.

Some lucky interns are even earning over $US7,000 a month!

