Insane Red Bull Video Shows Biker Acting Out A Childhood Fantasy

BMX rider Danny MacAskill made an fantastic new edition to his MacAskill’s Imaginate series. The video transforms a child’s imagination into MacAskill’s reality.
The story begins with a young boy playing with his toy biker:
Suddenly the toy transforms into MacAskill himself:
He starts doing tricks on the boy’s bedroom BMX park:
He flips over blocks:
Toy soldiers hijack his bike:
He plays Twister:
The video plays to the sounds of Swedish rock band Houston’s cover of “Runaway.” Watch the incredible full video here:
