Insane Red Bull Video Shows Biker Acting Out A Childhood Fantasy

BMX rider Danny MacAskill made an fantastic new edition to his MacAskill’s Imaginate series. The video transforms a child’s imagination into MacAskill’s reality.



The story begins with a young boy playing with his toy biker:

Suddenly the toy transforms into MacAskill himself:

He starts doing tricks on the boy’s bedroom BMX park:

He flips over blocks:

Toy soldiers hijack his bike:

He plays Twister:

The video plays to the sounds of Swedish rock band Houston’s cover of “Runaway.” Watch the incredible full video here:

