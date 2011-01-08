Insane Prices For BCS National Championship: Who Will Win The Crystal Ball?

Ticket prices for the 2011 BCS National Championship Game between the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks have been through the roof. The average price fans were paying for a BCS Championship ticket was $1,200 earlier this week, and now the most “affordable” tickets are $2,715 and the most expensive are an absolutely crazy $21,000+. Tickets are fluctuating rapidly due to scarcity and demand and you can view the tickets available in real time here: BCS National Championship Tickets.



Scott Rappleye writer of College Football Haven provides some commentary on the game:

The Auburn Tigers will try to make it five national championships in a row for the SEC when they take on the Oregon Ducks Monday night in the BCS National Championship game. Needless to say, each team has dreams of hoisting the crystal football at the end of the night. Hear are three keys to the game for Auburn and Oregon to help make these dreams become reality.

Auburn Tigers

Stop LaMichael James. The Oregon attack hinges on the effectiveness of the running back (most often LaMichael James). The times that I have seen Oregon play, almost every play starts the same way: 1) centre snaps the ball to the quarterback in the shotgun, 2) quarterback sticks the ball in the running backs’ belly. When James is running the ball well, the linebackers must respect that. They cannot drop back into pass coverage until they know the quarterback is faking the handoff. By that time it is too late. Oregon’s elusive wide outs are 10 yards down field and have plenty of space to run wild in the secondary. AP ImagesSustain drives. Auburn needs to sustain drives and draw them out as long as possible. Run the ball with Cam Newton, Michael Dyer, and Ontario McCalebb, and only pass when necessary. This will give Oregon fewer opportunities to score and disrupt the Ducks’ offensive rhythm. Expect the unexpected. Oregon head coach Chip Kelly has adopted the Boise State decision making process: if it is unorthodox, then do it. Whether it is a first half onsides kick or a two-point conversion after scoring your first touchdown. Auburn needs to expect the unexpected. I am sure Kelly has two or three tricks up his sleeve that he is waiting for just the right time to deploy.

Oregon Ducks

APPlay with swagger. Oregon has made it this far because of their swagger. The Ducks are good, and they know it. This swagger is what enabled them to pull off the onsides kick against Stanford and rally from a 21-3 deficit. Even though this game won’t be played at Autzen Stadium and Auburn won’t be the same as playing Arizona, Oregon won’t be Oregon without the swagger. Don’t let the pressure get to you, just be yourself. Control the tempo. Oregon is at their best when they are playing at a break neck pace. Don’t let fear of Cam Newton being back on the field after just 83 seconds change the tempo of the game. The Oregon defence feeds off the offence’s energy. Control the tempo and crank it up. Stop Cam Newton. Kentucky stopped Cam Newton in the second half and nearly pulled off the upset, 37-34. Alabama shut down Newton in the first half, and built a 24-0 lead. One thing is clear: stop Newton and you stop Auburn. It is easier said than done, but it must be done for Oregon to win.

