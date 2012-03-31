Insane Pictures Of People Lining Up For THE BIG JACKPOT

Photo: (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Wowee! The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $640 million, which means the expected value on a lottery ticket is positive!Considering that 20 per cent of Americans already think playing the lottery is the most effective way to get rich (it’s not), we’re not surprised to see that people everywhere are dropping everything to line up to get a ticket.

This is not an iPad line... this is a line for lottery tickets!

HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: With the line stretching around the block, hundreds of people waited for over two hours to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets at Bluebird liquor store on March 29, 2012 in Hawthorne, California. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $540 million. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

People are lining up in the parking lot WATCHING other people buy tickets

HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: Tammy Redlen (L) helps Sierra Luchien (C) fill out her Mega Millions tickets as they wait in line for over two hours at Bluebird liquor store on March 29, 2012 in Hawthorne, California. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $540 million. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Here's the view from inside the story when the pot was $540 million (now $640 million)

HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: With the line stretching around the block hundreds of people waited in line to for over two hours to buy Mega Millions lottery ticket at Bluebird liquor store on March 29, 2012 in Hawthorne, California. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $540 million (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Inside stores there's an electric buzz

HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: Customers wait in line to buy their Mega Millions tickets at Bluebird liquor store on March 29, 2012 in Hawthorne, California. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $540 million (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Hundreds of millions of people got the thrill of buying a ticket

HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: Jasmine Covington rubs her Mega Millions Lottery ticket against a Bluebird statuette for good luck at Bluebird liquor store on March 29, 2012 in Hawthorne, California. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $540 million (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

This guy dropped $1,080 on lottery tickets. We hope he can afford to lose.

HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: James Kim (L) owner of Bluebird liquor store help Milton Smith in buying $1080 worth of Mega Millions lottery tickets on March 29, 2012 in Hawthorne, California. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $540 million. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

There's a mile-long line at Terrible's Primm Valley Lotto Store in Nevada!

Another insane line!

There are literally hundreds of these videos on YouTube

WINNERS BE WARNED:

