Insane Photos From The Days When The Preakness Was A Big Gross Frat Party

Outside beverages were banned from the Preakness Stakes in 2009.



It ended an era where the debauchery in the infield was nearly as big as the actual horse race.

The infield used to be insane — filled with flying beers, mud, boobs, and a whole lot of drunk people.

We can’t tell if these photos from the pre-2009 Preakness are terrifying or awesome.

