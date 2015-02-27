The Parrot Jumping Sumo drone can jump over 2.5 feet in the air [2% off]

This jumping drone is a cool alternative to your run-of-the-mill flying drone.

You can make the acrobatic “Parrot Jumping Sumo” drone jump over 2.5 feet either vertically or horizontally. The drone’s wheels will keep it from smashing when it lands.

You can control the drone with your tablet or smartphone — so you won’t even have to carry around a separate controller.

And as a fun touch, the drone has a camera attached to it, which enables you to see what the drone “sees” on your tablet or smartphone’s screen.

Parrot jumping sumo drone: $US159.99 $US157.53 [2% off]

